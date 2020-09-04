A painting has netizens trying to find Hindi TV shows’ most popular personalities

People went down memory lane, remembering some if their favourite shows. (Source: Punit Goenka/ Twitter)

A painting that is a tribute to some of Indian television’s most famous characters and shows was recently shared by Punit Goenka, the MD & CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprise. The painting by artist Josy Paul was a tribute to a time when these shows held sway on Indian television.

Painted with the Gateway of India in Mumbai in the background, the artwork depicts the shows’ stars – some on a cruise – interacting with each other around the landmark.

From serials to reality shows, the painting features the hosts and actors of various Hindi shows across channels that achieved cult status, while some are still on air. Posting the picture, Goenka asked if fans can guess all the shows and the 58 personalities visible.

Take a closer look here:

Many said the painting was a “masterpiece” and they were “blown away”. Twitter and Instagram had multiple posts of people guessing all the characters visible in the painting.

