Painted storks perch on trees in Tamil Nadu sanctuary, video amazes netizens

A flock of painted stork, which are migratory birds, have paid their visit to Koonthankulan Bird Sanctuary in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu. A video capturing a flock of birds as they perch on trees has gone viral on social media.

The video of the birds was captured by a drone. Several winged visitors are seen in the video.

Watch the video here:

It’s that time of year again when migratory birds are making our sanctuaries come alive in Tamil Nadu. Koonthankulan Bird Sanctuary in Tirunelveli District is delighted to welcome these winged visitors.Zoom to see incredibley lovely chicks❤️ #Paintedstork courtesy DFO R. Murugan pic.twitter.com/VkBoRoSDlu — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) January 12, 2022

IAS officer Supriya Sahu tweeted, “It’s that time of year again when migratory birds are making our sanctuaries come alive in Tamil Nadu. Koonthankulan Bird Sanctuary in Tirunelveli District is delighted to welcome these winged visitors. Zoom to see incredibley lovely chicks#Paintedstork courtesy DFO R. Murugan.”

Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change and Forests, Tamil Nadu, shared the video on Twitter on January 12. The clip has garnered over 5,000 views so far. Netizens were delighted to watch the clip. “So beautiful to watch,” commented a user.

They are coexist for long times…not encroached… No cracker for Diwali and No speakers and horns in that village. — Jay Ganesh (@1inherd) January 12, 2022

If you are travelling across #TamilNadu, donot forget to check into local bird conservatory or sanctuary. Tamil Nadu is in peak Migratory bird season. Dec-Jan-Feb is a best month for migratory bird viewing in the state. Many birds comes to TN to escape harsh winters. #Birding https://t.co/WdVjZijn5d — vijay (@iamvijayakumar) January 12, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

So beautiful to watch — Arun Singh (@ArunSin64643149) January 12, 2022

Painted storks are often seen near wetlands, marshes and flooded agricultural fields. They breed in crowded colonies, often with other waterbirds. Adult painted storks are mainly white in colour with black stripes on their wings and bright pink colour on tertials. They usually fly with their head and neck leaned almost or below the level of belly, as per eBird website.

The sanctuary located 35 kilometers away from Tirunelveli is unique as it is protected and managed by the local community. The sanctuary attracts over one lakh birds every year. Villagers guard the birds and they regard the avian visitors as harbingers of luck. In 1994, it was declared as a sanctuary, as per Wildtrails website.