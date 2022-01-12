scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Painted storks perch on trees in Tamil Nadu sanctuary, video amazes netizens

Adult painted storks are mainly white in colour with black stripes on their wings and bright pink colour on tertials.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 12, 2022 8:22:43 pm
migratory birds, painted storks, Tamil Nadu, bird sanctuary, birds video, birds, indian expressPainted storks usually fly with their head and neck leaned almost or below the level of belly

A flock of painted stork, which are migratory birds, have paid their visit to Koonthankulan Bird Sanctuary in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu. A video capturing a flock of birds as they perch on trees has gone viral on social media.

The video of the birds was captured by a drone. Several winged visitors are seen in the video.

Watch the video here:

IAS officer Supriya Sahu tweeted, “It’s that time of year again when migratory birds are making our sanctuaries come alive in Tamil Nadu. Koonthankulan Bird Sanctuary in Tirunelveli District is delighted to welcome these winged visitors. Zoom to see incredibley lovely chicks#Paintedstork courtesy DFO R. Murugan.”

Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change and Forests, Tamil Nadu, shared the video on Twitter on January 12. The clip has garnered over 5,000 views so far. Netizens were delighted to watch the clip. “So beautiful to watch,” commented a user.

Painted storks are often seen near wetlands, marshes and flooded agricultural fields. They breed in crowded colonies, often with other waterbirds. Adult painted storks are mainly white in colour with black stripes on their wings and bright pink colour on tertials. They usually fly with their head and neck leaned almost or below the level of belly, as per eBird website.

The sanctuary located 35 kilometers away from Tirunelveli is unique as it is protected and managed by the local community. The sanctuary attracts over one lakh birds every year. Villagers guard the birds and they regard the avian visitors as harbingers of luck. In 1994, it was declared as a sanctuary, as per Wildtrails website.

