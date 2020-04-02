A paint company’s ad on life during the coronavirus lockdown gets a thumbs up online

The commercial resonated with many online as people are spending time with their families while staying indoors. The commercial resonated with many online as people are spending time with their families while staying indoors.

Many Indians have been forced to spend time at home due to the 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and a paints company’s new advertisement featuring home videos from people is being praised on social media.

For its latest ad campaign, Asian Paints featured scores of real home videos showcasing various moments from people’s homes as they spend time together. These include children and parents playing together, people spending time in the kitchen mastering new dishes and some pouring their hearts out to their plants.

In its line accompanying the advertisement, the company said, “Ki jab sab ghar mein ho… Ghar khilkhilata rehta hai (When everyone is home, the home keeps laughing)”

The video quickly went viral garnering over 7.7 million views on Facebook alone and earned a lot of positive feedback online.

While most said it was a nice change to see real people in an advertisement, others said it did give us the opportunity to spend time with our families.

