The trailer for Pagalpanti is out and so are the memes

John Abraham’s line, “Hum sab crorepati bann sakte the” was one of the most popular fodder for memes.

The trailer of Anil Kapoor, John Abraham and Arshad Warsi-starrer Pagalpanti is out, and the film is all set to be released next month. The comedy which also stars Pulkit Samrat, Urvashi Rautela, Ileana D’Cruz, Kirti Kharbanda, and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles warns audience not to use their brains, and after watching the trailer many agreed that the warning was needed.

The trailer – which is over three-minutes-long – uses many popular tropes of Hindi comedy films including lame jokes, stunts and item dance numbers.

While most took to social media to poke fun at the film’s makers and actors, dialogues from the trailer caught the eye of meme-makers, who said they were relevant in various situations. For some Abraham’s line, “Hum sab crorepati bann sakte the” was the inspiration, for others it was D’Cruz’s dialogue, “Mujhe mere paise chahiye abhi ke abhi.”

Sample these:

