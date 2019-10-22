The trailer for Pagalpanti is out and so are the memes

The trailer of Anil Kapoor, John Abraham and Arshad Warsi-starrer Pagalpanti is out, and the film is all set to be released next month. The comedy which also stars Pulkit Samrat, Urvashi Rautela, Ileana D’Cruz, Kirti Kharbanda, and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles warns audience not to use their brains, and after watching the trailer many agreed that the warning was needed.

The trailer – which is over three-minutes-long – uses many popular tropes of Hindi comedy films including lame jokes, stunts and item dance numbers.

While most took to social media to poke fun at the film’s makers and actors, dialogues from the trailer caught the eye of meme-makers, who said they were relevant in various situations. For some Abraham’s line, “Hum sab crorepati bann sakte the” was the inspiration, for others it was D’Cruz’s dialogue, “Mujhe mere paise chahiye abhi ke abhi.”

Sample these:

#PagalpantiTrailer Traffic cops installing CCTV cameras on roads : pic.twitter.com/HcXlgjqpo9 — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) October 22, 2019

#PagalpantiTrailer

When relatives visit your home during diwali. Me to my siblings: pic.twitter.com/bBLhUqvSqG — Sumit jadhav (@Ekdum_Jhakaasss) October 22, 2019

#PagalpantiTrailer

*Me correctly answers few initial questions while watching Kaun Baneha Crorepati* My parents – pic.twitter.com/DdnKoztB2L — Dang! (@dangwitty) October 22, 2019