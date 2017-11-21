Padmavati controversy: Renuka Shahane supports Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, writes ‘my heart goes out’ to Deepika Padukone

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious film Padmavati has been embroiled in controversy for a long time. The film starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh has run into fresh trouble as its release date draws near. While a set of the film had been vandalised previously, now Padukone and Bhansali have been receiving threats.

The spat between the filmmaker and the Rajput community is no secret. Recently a member of the Karni Sena threatened to chop off Padukone’s nose.

A special screening of the film was also held for a small group of people that included journalists like Arnab Goswami and Rajat Sharma, and the former has openly defended and praised the film.

While the debate regarding the film rages on, actress Renuka Shahane, who is known for speaking up on socially revelant issues and had criticised the attack on the sets of Padmavati previously, has now come out in support of the film and has also taken a jibe at the media for publicising the protests.

Shahane wrote, “Did anybody seriously think that Sanjay Leela Bhansali would make a film not celebrating Rajput valour?

“Why did these journalists give so much space to the protesting goons who kept upping the ante in their crassness & kept going three steps further in breaking the law?”.

She also praised Padukone and said her heart goes out to the actress. “In all this high decibel tamasha my heart goes out to the beautiful, graceful Deepika Padukone. She comes from a family where her father has brought our country so much glory. Every step that Deepika has taken in her private & personal life is full of dignity & grace,” she wrote.

She also wrote that if one really does want to protest against a film there are “legal processes that one can follow”.

“If our Constitution has given us the legal right to make films it has given us the right to protest them too in very legitimate ways. Why can’t we do things legally??? Why are extra-constitutionary bodies given more importance than Constitutionary bodies???” she asked. Finding the scenario very “distubing” Shahane concluded her post by questioning the growing anarchy. “How are we as a society going to teach our children to follow laws when they see adults breaking them constantly???” she wrote.

Read her full post here.

“So the आन बान शान of electronic journalism in our country have seen “Padmavati” and have given their blessings to the film going so far as to call it the greatest tribute to Rajput valour. The film hasn’t been shown to the CBFC as yet so they are a bit miffed at not being the first to see the film. Did anybody seriously think that Sanjay Leela Bhansali would make a film not celebrating Rajput valour? Why did these journalists give so much space to the protesting goons who kept upping the ante in their crassness & kept going three steps further in breaking the law? In all this high decibel tamasha my heart goes out to the beautiful, graceful Deepika Padukone. She comes from a family where her father has brought our country so much glory. Every step that Deepika has taken in her private & personal life is full of dignity & grace. For a person like that to be treated to all sorts of hate from random people whose contribution to the pride of our country might be miniscule is really pathetic. To be given death threats is not only bizarre but very very scary. If I put myself in Deepika’s shoes I would be an emotional wreck right now & I wouldn’t be able to step out of my house without a panic attack. Whoever thinks that Deepika shouldn’t have been cast as Padmavati is very wrong according to me. She has handled herself with valour, grace & strength which is more than I can say about the modern day custodians of the valour of the Rajputs! By the way anybody who wants to protest any film (e.g. Halal, Dashakriya, Padmavati and many more) there are legal processes one can follow. If our Constitution has given us the legal right to make films it has given us the right to protest them too in very legitimate ways. Why can’t we do things legally??? Why are extra-constitutionary bodies given more importance than Constitutionary bodies??? The whole scenario is very disturbing. How are we as a society going to teach our children to follow laws when they see adults breaking them constantly???”