Padma Lakshmi’s post on mothers’ cooking lesson will leave you in splits

Just days ahead of Mother’s Day, actor Padma Lakshmi shared a post about Indian mothers’ cooking lesson to their children. Lakshmi shared the post on her Instagram account and has left people in splits.

When it comes to sharing a recipe of a certain dish, moms tend to rely more on estimates than on the exact measurement and the post by Lakshmi highlights precisely that. “Mom teaching me how to cook Indian food: ‘Just add a little bit of this, a little of that.” The actor shared the picture of the viral tweet, which was by a Twitter user Akhila last year.

It did not take long for others to relate to the post. However, there were some who pointed out that this particular behaviour was not just limited to Indian mothers. “Not just Indian…my Hungarian mother says the same thing and I find myself “sharing” recipes the same way,” read one of the many comments on the post.