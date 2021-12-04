Padma Lakshmi shared ‘naan bedsheet with pilau cases’ pic, leaves netizens in splits

It can be safely surmised that the Internet is a place where there is no dearth of creativity. Recently, a photo of naan or burrito bedsheet with pillow cases went viral and celebrity chef Padma Lakshmi too couldn’t ignore it, sharing it with a food pun, leaving many laughing out loud online.

“Naan Bed for sale, comes with 2 Pilau cases,” read the text on the photo shared by the Top Chef judge on Twitter, which showed a bedcover with an immaculate 3D printing of the Indian flatbread.

While she shared the image associated with desi food, the company BeddingOutlet that launched the delectable collection dubbed it more of a “Plain Corn Tortilla Texture Bed Cover” on it’s website.

The post garnered lots of funny reactions as people came up with more food puns and wordplays. While some said they would feel ‘forever hungry’ on this bed losing sleep, others wondered who would actually buy this. Many also left comments on the post with other weird prints, from pizza to snakes!

I collapse asleep on the floor! — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) December 4, 2021

Bed and Breakfast!! — Sangeetha Taneja (@delhi_bar) December 4, 2021

Lmfao! Epic! Feel like eating some Tandoori directly on the naan and maybe a nice rich side of Dal!😜 — Hope_NoHope (@IsNgannou) December 4, 2021

This would NOT help with my intermittent fasting! Like, going to bed hungry is tough enough! — Stef (@Ijustcant2020) December 4, 2021

Is the mattress panner for sale too? — Ram (@krisyohram) December 4, 2021

You can go to sleep and wake up stuffed . — Sami (@skynite) December 4, 2021

I would be going to bed hungry if mine looked like this. Make it eatable — Indra Chauhan (@indra_sinher) December 4, 2021

gimme a bucket of murgh jalfrezi and i’ll make that whole thing disappear — 🔬godhatesyeest🔬 (@godhatesyeest) December 4, 2021

Better than this pic.twitter.com/xqsnnt9iqj — 소나 Vidur विदुषी (@789_au) December 4, 2021