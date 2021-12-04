scorecardresearch
Saturday, December 04, 2021
Padma Lakshmi shared ‘naan bedsheet with pilau cases’ pic, leaves netizens in splits

The post garnered lots of funny reactions as people came up with more food puns and wordplays.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 4, 2021 3:54:25 pm
padma lakshmi, burrito besheet, tortila print bedsheet, naan bed for sale, naan bedcover pilau covers, viral news, funny news, odd news, indian cuisine memes, indian expressThe witty food pun on two Indian dishes has doing rounds on the internet for sometime and Padma Lakshmi's post got a wider attention.

It can be safely surmised that the Internet is a place where there is no dearth of creativity. Recently, a photo of naan or burrito bedsheet with pillow cases went viral and celebrity chef Padma Lakshmi too couldn’t ignore it, sharing it with a food pun, leaving many laughing out loud online.

“Naan Bed for sale, comes with 2 Pilau cases,” read the text on the photo shared by the Top Chef judge on Twitter, which showed a bedcover with an immaculate 3D printing of the Indian flatbread.

While she shared the image associated with desi food, the company BeddingOutlet that launched the delectable collection dubbed it more of a “Plain Corn Tortilla Texture Bed Cover” on it’s website.

The post garnered lots of funny reactions as people came up with more food puns and wordplays. While some said they would feel ‘forever hungry’ on this bed losing sleep, others wondered who would actually buy this. Many also left comments on the post with other weird prints, from pizza to snakes!

