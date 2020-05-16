As desi fans enjoy Paatal Lok, its memes take over the Internet

Jaideep Ahlawat’s line ‘Main Sambhal Lunga’ has garnered a lot of attention online. (@grammar_naahji/ Twitter) Jaideep Ahlawat’s line ‘Main Sambhal Lunga’ has garnered a lot of attention online. (@grammar_naahji/ Twitter)

For desi meme-makers, converting anything and everything into a funny affair is regular. And when it comes to catchy dialogues of films and shows there is no dearth of relatable yet hilarious content by the Indian Twitterati. Currently, it seems they have been watching Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime and some of the lines from the show has them hooked.

As #PaatalLok dominates social media platforms, it’s not just reviews and praise for the stars that has everyone talking. Memes related to the show have started flooded every platform and it seems, producer of the thriller series, Anushka Sharma, has jumped in as well. Sharma, who has often been turned into a meme, this time used her own pics to join the meme challenge. The Pari actor shared three pics from her various films to capture the mood of ‘Swarglok’, ‘dharti lok’ and ‘paatal lok’.

Although her memes don’t include any scene from her new show, netizens have been doing what they do best — turn scenes into memes. From ‘Camera Nikal’ to ‘Main Sambhal lunga’, desi Tweeple have been using the lines in various context, leaving all in splits.

Sample these:

Jab border pe ladaai ho rahi ho tab desh ka sainik pure desh se Aap sab aaram se so jao pic.twitter.com/4cwJmMS7rH — 💲💔〽️ (@Samcasm7) May 16, 2020

Me: Yaaaaar! Puri anda bhurji kharab hogyi, taste hi bekaar hai Tomato ketchup: pic.twitter.com/isxbkXLyy3 — Saif (@itzsaifkhan_) May 16, 2020

Mom : UNESCO has declatred ‘Jana Gana Mana’, the best in the world recently. Congratulations to all. Me: Hein? Mom: pic.twitter.com/rLarXsDq5V — Nobita (@Harami_Nobita) May 16, 2020

“Teacher writes notes on blackboard.” Backbenchers : pic.twitter.com/lnUVTgulcp — Anant (@_Aawarahun) May 16, 2020

When you sleep alone after watching horror movie and wake up seeing ghost in dreams.#PaatalLok pic.twitter.com/XUmDhY1i05 — Sarcastic_golu7 (@Golu7Sarcastic) May 16, 2020

My mom after telling me tulsi adrak as corona vaccine#PaatalLok pic.twitter.com/29VF8jRo7C — Chirag Garg (@ninjaTechniq) May 15, 2020

* Bad network exist * Flight Mode :#PaatalLok pic.twitter.com/AkLilCTB7t — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) May 15, 2020

When teacher announces a surprise test

Students :-#PaatalLok pic.twitter.com/NQzJX4GAjJ — The 1 (@The_1_tweets) May 15, 2020

Created by Sudip Sharma, who has Udta Punjab, Sonchiriya and NH10 as his writing credits, Paatal Lok is a riveting crime thriller-cum-police procedural set mainly in Delhi. The gripping show which inexorably leads the audience into darkness, stars actors Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Bannerjee, Gul Panag and Neeraj Kabi, among other.

