scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Oxford graduate recounts lower caste grandfather’s struggles at school, heart-touching story goes viral

Recounting her grandfather's childhood, Juhi wrote how he struggled as a lower caste boy from a rural village in Maharashtra to be educated.

Juhi Kore, Oxford graduate's story, lower caste grandfather, caste, India, indian expressThe story won hearts online and praises poured in the comments section.

The resolve of a young lower caste boy from Maharashtra decades ago to change his reality has resulted in his granddaughter graduating from Oxford, one of the most coveted universities in the world. His heartwarming story is now viral on social media, after it was narrated on LinkedIn by Juhi Kore, his granddaughter who recently completed her Master’s degree in Comparative Social Politics with flying colours from Oxford.

Recounting her grandfather’s childhood, Juhi wrote how he struggled as a lower caste boy from a rural village in Maharashtra to be educated. He was the eldest of four and needed to earn for his family. Despite his parents’ fear that he would be mistreated at school, he made a deal with them that he would work on their farm from 3 am and attend school later in the morning.

“He persevered. Since his farm work didn’t pay in money, only food, he would borrow old books from older similarly ‘outcast’ (scheduled caste) students and study under the village’s only lamp post late into the night. Despite all the bullying from his upper caste peers, discrimination from his upper caste teachers, and not being allowed to sit inside the classroom, his determination and resolve led to him not simply passing his exams, but outranking all his classmates!” Kore wrote on LinkedIn.

It was his school principal who recognised his talent and helped him financially by paying his expenses. Later, he pursued a Bachelor’s in Law in Mumbai while working full-time as a cleaner in a government building. Rising up the ladder, the man retired as a high-level government official in the same building and completed his Master’s at the age of 60.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...Premium
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...Premium
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracyPremium
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...Premium
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...

While announcing her graduation from Oxford, Kore penned an emotional note. “The day I was accepted, I called to let him know and within about 12 hours, every vegetable seller and corner shop worker in his neighbourhood had heard the news. Unfortunately, I lost him just over a year ago, and we weren’t able to realise our shared dream of him attending my Oxford graduation ceremony in person. But I know he was watching over me fondly. In just two generations, he turned his reality of not being allowed to sit inside the classroom to having a granddaughter walk through the halls of the best university in the world. I’m so proud of him and I hope he’s proud of his legacy,” she added.

The story won hearts online and praises poured in the comments section. A user commented, “This story is very much similar of Dr. Ambedkar. Congratulations! I loved the fact that you are wearing an Indian dress for your convocation!”

Another user wrote, “yes this one trait of lifting everyone up in ways more than we can now imagine, is what’s keeping them alive in people’s hearts.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-09-2022 at 01:37:44 pm
Next Story

Deepti Naval, Kalki Koechlin’s Goldfish sets world premiere at Busan International Film Fest

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates
NEET UG Result

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates

Nishikant Dubey: Soren's bugbear, controversy's favourite child

Nishikant Dubey: Soren's bugbear, controversy's favourite child

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

DRDO, Army conduct six flight tests of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system

DRDO, Army conduct six flight tests of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system

Bengaluru floods: Yemalur's plush gated community remains marooned

Bengaluru floods: Yemalur's plush gated community remains marooned

How fast can you lower cholesterol? Depends on how you balance drugs with diet

How fast can you lower cholesterol? Depends on how you balance drugs with diet

In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy
Opinion

In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy

Premium
In 3 days and 2 Super Four defeats, India’s flaws and failings have been exposed
Asia Cup 2022

In 3 days and 2 Super Four defeats, India’s flaws and failings have been exposed

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Premium
Asha Bhosle recalls: 'I would leave my 1-month-old so I could go sing'
Singer turns 89 today

Asha Bhosle recalls: 'I would leave my 1-month-old so I could go sing'

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement