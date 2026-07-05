Mango looting video sparks concern over ‘low-trust society’ after truck overturns

No official statement has been issued regarding the condition of the truck driver (Photo: @KUNDAN00PATEL/X)

A video showing people looting mangoes from an overturned truck on a national highway has gone viral on social media. The viral clip captures heaps of mangoes scattered across the highway after a truck lost control and overturned. Rather than checking on the injured driver’s condition or helping at the accident site, several passersby and residents looted the fruit, the Logical Indians’ post said.

In the video, people can be seen parking their cars and motorcycles along the roadside before filling bags, plastic carry bags, and even their hands with as many mangoes as they could. Some are seen walking away with large quantities of mangoes while others continue picking the fruit spread across the road.