Mango looting video sparks concern over ‘low-trust society’ after truck overturns

A video showing people looting mangoes from an overturned truck on a national highway has gone viral on social media. The viral clip captures heaps of mangoes scattered across the highway after a truck lost control and overturned. Rather than checking on the injured driver’s condition or helping at the accident site, several passersby and residents looted the fruit, the Logical Indians’ post said.
In the video, people can be seen parking their cars and motorcycles along the roadside before filling bags, plastic carry bags, and even their hands with as many mangoes as they could. Some are seen walking away with large quantities of mangoes while others continue picking the fruit spread across the road.
The exact location and date of the incident have not been independently verified. However, a closer look at the vehicles’ number plates suggests the accident may have occurred in Karnataka.
No official statement has been issued regarding the condition of the truck driver or whether any injuries were sustained.
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The video has sparked a discussion on the public’s response to similar road accidents in India. “I have seen this thing. My father used to have a truck and one day it was full of onions and at that time Onion was more than 80₹ due to some issue and the truck overturned. All the onions were looted like this and we lost around 35 lac at that time. Only the owner knows the pain at this time as he is going to bear this loss,” a user shared.
“Humanity sometimes feels like a fake hypocrite behaviour, if its own family members, every single one of them would have tried to save the person,” another user commented. “India is a low-trust society. Here, everyone is trying to gain, not help,” a third user reacted.
DISCLAIMER: This report is based on viral social media content, and the exact location and details of the incident have not been independently verified. This coverage is intended for informational purposes only and does not contain official statements regarding the accident.