Watch: This over-the-cliff swing is only for adrenaline junkies

Adventure sports have become immensely popular over the years and the cliff swing is the most recent one to make it to the list. As the name suggests, cliff swinging requires one to get on a swing seat that goes over a cliff before returning to its original position.

The Terror-dactyl cliff swing that goes over the edge of a 200-foot cliff in Williams Canyon, USA, and a swing perched on the top of a 700-metre cliff in China’s Chongqing are some of the most popular cliff swings in the world. Both of these have had weight and height requirements for the participants.

Also Read | Ever thought of eating pizza while skydiving? This woman just did that. Watch video

Now, a video of cliff swinging is going viral across social media. The seven-second-long video shows how the massive swing goes over a deep cliff and covers a large area within seconds. It is unclear when and where this video was shot.

It was shared on Twitter by Overtime (@overtime) on November 10, garnering over three lakh views so far. While many thrill-seeking individuals expressed their wish to go on the ride, others commented how the activity seemed too risky to be enjoyable.

Does it come with a parachute just in case — pharoahe munch (@n_my_zone87) November 9, 2022

Haha hell no!!!!! my 92 pound and 4’11 self would be sling shotted into the ether on this thing!!!!! 😳😱😳😱 — Amber Dillon (@rockaddict420) November 9, 2022

Absolutely not. Not even a little. No nope. No thank y’all — UsuallyAnnoyed (@GerryLikesTacos) November 9, 2022

What scares me is they have a net to stop them if something happens on the back swing…don’t want them landing in parking lot. — T.D. (@taddruart) November 10, 2022

I mean… It’s a swing. I can say no to jumping out of an airplane, and I can say no to bungee cords, or high wires, or unstable bridges, but… It’s a SWING! It might be the last thing I ever do, but yeah, there’s a good chance you’d get me in that thing. — Cat Horn (@Catseye2001) November 10, 2022

The fears of such swings malfunctioning are not unfounded. In July 2021, two women sustained injuries after the chains of their cliff swing snapped. Fortunately, they were not gravely hurt as their fall was broken by a wooden panel located just beyond the cliff edge.