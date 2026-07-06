Over 100 tourists rescued after flash flood near popular Maharashtra waterfall, video goes viral

IMD has also warned of possible flash floods in several locations (Photo: @Vishii14/X)

A video showing the rescue of more than 100 tourists stranded near the popular Zenith Waterfall in Khopoli of Maharashtra’s Raigad district, following a sudden rise in the water level caused by heavy rain, has drawn praise for those who helped them.

The rescue operation, which lasted nearly three hours Saturday, was carried out by villagers, the Khopoli Fire Brigade and the police, Punekar News reported.

With the weekend drawing large crowds to the waterfall, hundreds of visitors had gathered to enjoy the monsoon, with many crossing the river to reach the opposite side of the falls. However, continuous rain in the surrounding hills caused the river to swell rapidly, trapping over 100 tourists at two different locations, the report added.