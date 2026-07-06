Over 100 tourists rescued after flash flood near popular Maharashtra waterfall, video goes viral

A video showing the rescue of more than 100 tourists stranded near the popular Zenith Waterfall in Khopoli of Maharashtra’s Raigad district, following a sudden rise in the water level caused by heavy rain, has drawn praise for those who helped them.
The rescue operation, which lasted nearly three hours Saturday, was carried out by villagers, the Khopoli Fire Brigade and the police, Punekar News reported.
With the weekend drawing large crowds to the waterfall, hundreds of visitors had gathered to enjoy the monsoon, with many crossing the river to reach the opposite side of the falls. However, continuous rain in the surrounding hills caused the river to swell rapidly, trapping over 100 tourists at two different locations, the report added.
The now-viral video shows villagers helping tourists wade through the strong current with a rope.
Watch how the tourists were rescued:
#BREAKING Over 100 tourists stranded near Khopoli’s Zenith Waterfall in #Raigad due to sudden heavy flooding were safely rescued by brave Vihari Thakurwadi villagers using ropes
#Khopoli #ZenithWaterfall #MaharashtraRains #Monsoon #TouristRescue @DGPMaharashtra @raigadpolice pic.twitter.com/M8asoxxrCL
— jarvis ☠️ (@Vishii14) July 5, 2026
The video has since gone viral across all social media, prompting a deluge of reactions.
“I believe we should appreciate the effort and human sentiments that the villagers exhibited,” a user wrote.
“Glad they made it out safe, those rescues take real teamwork,” another user commented.
“That’s scary! Thank you very much for helping them,” a third user reacted.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds across parts of Maharashtra over the next two days, and issued red alerts for eight regions Monday.
The areas under the highest level of warning include Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and the ghat regions of Nashik, Pune, and Satara. Red alerts for Raigad, Palghar, and the Pune ghats will remain in effect for two days.
IMD has also warned of possible flash floods in several locations.