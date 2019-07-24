Out or not out: Sachin Tendulkar’s tweet sees netizens donning the umpire’s hat

Sachin Tendulkar left his fans in splits after he tweeted a video of an unusual umpiring decision in a cricket match. The video, of a second division cricket match in England, shows a batsman being declared not out after the ball hits the stumps but one of the bails gets dislodged only to fall back at its position.

Advertising

In his tweet, Tendulkar asks his followers to play the umpire and voice their opinion. “A friend shared this video with me. Found it very unusual! What would your decision be if you were the umpire,” Tendulkar tweeted.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar tweets ‘Sundar Pic’, netizens call it the ‘most valuable photo’

The video has gone viral with over one lakh views. The post has been flooded with reactions, with many giving their own explanation for the decision. In the recently concluded World Cup, there were several instances in which the ball hit the stumps, but the zing bails stayed on.

A friend shared this video with me.

Found it very unusual!

What would your decision be if you were the umpire? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/tJCtykEDL9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 24, 2019

While many debated over the decision given by the umpire, according to MCC laws of cricket, a batsman is adjudged out when either one or both of the bails fall from the stumps. However, many backed the bowler and empathised with him while trolling the umpire.

Not out since the bails were not completely dislodged https://t.co/PDXFb5Ugw6 — krism (@muthyalakris) July 24, 2019

Not out IMO… Right decision from the umpire. Bcoz stump’s bails should dislodge completely to get batsman out. https://t.co/b8Iju1liFf — Atul Gautam (@atulsgautam) July 24, 2019

Bails must touch the ground https://t.co/PawabHVzUK — Harsha (@harshareddy__) July 24, 2019

Bail dislodged and if lights r there it’s out.. https://t.co/SepYqEAyiD — Sathkuri ganesh (@SathkuriG) July 24, 2019