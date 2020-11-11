scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
How netizens reacted to streaming platforms and news websites coming under ministry’s purview

While many hailed this as a move that could curb objectionable content on such platforms, others argued that adults should have the freedom to choose what they watch.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 11, 2020 5:58:59 pm
Information and Broadcasting ministry, ott platforms cencorship, streaming services cencorship, Information and Broadcasting ministry netflix, Information and Broadcasting ministry streaming services, Information and Broadcasting ministry news websites, India news, Indian Express newsWhile some said that the move was expected they hoped it wouldn't be implemented.

The central government announced Wednesday that digital media, including video content streaming and online news platforms, will come under the purview of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. (Here’s what it means for the sector) Fears that this might pave they way for greater censorship of content online prompted a range of reactions from people on Twitter.

Many people on Twitter said that the government’s move wasn’t a surprise but hoped it wouldn’t be implemented strictly. Some supported the move, but many were unhappy. There were plenty of comments and memes on Twitter.

Video streaming platforms were so far under the purview of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and there were no specific laws or rules governing the content on over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

There was little to no regulation of the choice of content they offered, subscription rates, or certification of content. This move by the government also comes after the ministry shot down a proposal  by the Online Curated Content Providers (OCCPs) to self-regulate.

