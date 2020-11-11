How netizens reacted to streaming platforms and news websites coming under ministry’s purview

While some said that the move was expected they hoped it wouldn't be implemented.

The central government announced Wednesday that digital media, including video content streaming and online news platforms, will come under the purview of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. (Here’s what it means for the sector) Fears that this might pave they way for greater censorship of content online prompted a range of reactions from people on Twitter.

Many people on Twitter said that the government’s move wasn’t a surprise but hoped it wouldn’t be implemented strictly. Some supported the move, but many were unhappy. There were plenty of comments and memes on Twitter.

Bringing streaming platforms under I&B Ministry is not the only problem, it’s our esteemed ministry’s penchant for unnecessary censorship is what’s worrying. We pay for those services, let us watch what we want and stop wanting to control every aspect of our lives. @MIB_India — Harshavardhan 🏳️‍🌈 (@harshagp) November 11, 2020

Then dont watch it! I’m a grown up adult citizen. I don’t need someone else deciding what I shud be watching. Banning is nothing but a regressive society mindset. — San-dee (@factualdata1) November 11, 2020

One doesn’t need to watch this series with their child and we don’t need a moral police state here telling or controlling everything we watch. If someone doesn’t want to watch don’t watch it but kindly no need to deny everyone. Kids mostly watch cartoons 😁. — Dev (@DEVM84) November 11, 2020

So, MIB will now decide what people can read and watch online. We are definitely heading towards a dystopian future! — SC (@SNC9114) November 11, 2020

so much talk about liberty in the courts as they silently take free media away from us once again. all OTT platforms now under I&B ministry of the center govt. why are we even pretending anymore? india’s democracy is a thing of the past. RIP — swesha (@sweshasharma) November 11, 2020

WTF😤😤😤

Can someone please explain the meaning of creative freedom to this freaking government! https://t.co/sZCpENES8J — Hari Prasad (@filmymaniac) November 11, 2020

After capturing & controlling the mainstream media now Govt going to attack the Online Content makers.

There will be two options limit yourself or surrender to us with Best pay scale https://t.co/sx2Y9w8lx2 — HUSKY_DJ (@babu557869) November 11, 2020

Govt. brings all OTT platforms under the purview of the I & B Ministry. The sequel to my Amazon special, Almost Sanskari will be called Fully Sanskari. #CENSORSHIP — Neeti Palta (@neetipalta) November 11, 2020

#BreakingNews The I&B Ministry has proposed to change the name Amazon Prime Video to Ganga Prime Video — manishalakhe (@manishalakhe) November 11, 2020

#CENSORSHIP is here. We can’t have good things. Government acting like grandparents. It was good while it lasted @PrimeVideoIN @NetflixIndia — shakunt joshipura (@sjoshipura) November 11, 2020

Lots of films nd shows criticising right wing politics have been releasing in online streaming platforms nd now the government has brought OTT contents nd digital news under the regulation of Ministry of I & B. Expect a lot of bollywood deshbhakth film announcements nd a pic.twitter.com/3D7Ij7qclW — Ananthakrishnan H (@ak070499) November 11, 2020

Y’all are really surprised with OTT platforms coming under the ambit of I&B ministry ? pic.twitter.com/BpCnlY06P1 — Elektra Wintour (@ElektraWintuor) November 11, 2020

Thank god memes don’t come under the I&B ministry! — Arihant Jain (@Arrey_co) November 11, 2020

OTT platforms are now under I&B Ministry now. Now, the Ministry can regulate content of OTT pic.twitter.com/wXCCXE246h — Joy (@Joydas) November 11, 2020

Streaming OTT platform in India now will be governed by I&B ministry of India.

Meanwhile alt balaji owner : pic.twitter.com/FMXMTvaGds — Sai Teja (@csaitheja) November 11, 2020

Video streaming platforms were so far under the purview of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and there were no specific laws or rules governing the content on over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

There was little to no regulation of the choice of content they offered, subscription rates, or certification of content. This move by the government also comes after the ministry shot down a proposal by the Online Curated Content Providers (OCCPs) to self-regulate.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd