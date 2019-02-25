India’s Oscar winning documentary inspires Mumbai police’s special tweet

Toggle Menu
It did not take long for the vigilant netizens to notice the post and express their views about Mumbai. From praising the work of various police departments in Mumbai to lauding the social media team behind the Twitter handle, people had a lot to say about the tweet.

Making the most of the situation, Mumbai Police shared an image resembling the poster of the Oscar-winning documentary, along with a caption that read, “If cities were given an Oscar, Mumbai would have bagged some of the trophies definitely!”

After Period. End of a Sentence, a 25-minute documentary set in Uttar Pradesh, won an Oscar at the 91st Academy Awards, Mumbai Police’s social media team found a creative way to join the ongoing buzz around India’s win. Directed by Iranian-American Rayka Zehtabchi and produced by Guneet Monga, the documentary highlights the taboo around menstruation in India.

