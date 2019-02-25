India’s Oscar winning documentary inspires Mumbai police’s special tweet

After Period. End of a Sentence, a 25-minute documentary set in Uttar Pradesh, won an Oscar at the 91st Academy Awards, Mumbai Police’s social media team found a creative way to join the ongoing buzz around India’s win. Directed by Iranian-American Rayka Zehtabchi and produced by Guneet Monga, the documentary highlights the taboo around menstruation in India.

Making the most of the situation, Mumbai Police shared an image resembling the poster of the Oscar-winning documentary, along with a caption that read, “If cities were given an Oscar, Mumbai would have bagged some of the trophies definitely!”

If cities were given an Oscar, Mumbai would have bagged some of the trophies definitely ! #LoveTheCityWeServe #IfCitiesWonOscars pic.twitter.com/V9Zr5tDfTZ — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 25, 2019

It did not take long for the vigilant netizens to notice the post and express their views about Mumbai. From praising the work of various police departments in Mumbai to lauding the social media team behind the Twitter handle, people had a lot to say about the tweet.

Kudos to your social media team for coming out with cheeky, topical messages. https://t.co/HUphLaOAKu — Prasanna (@prasannapahade) February 25, 2019

Don’t worry @MumbaiPolice People of Mumbai appreciate your service n feel safe in the city. Love n Respect from the people , biggest trophy you can have #Mumbai #MumbaiPolice #Respect https://t.co/x2yFrMVhCN — Alhad Apte (@Alhad009) February 25, 2019

I agree. As a woman from Bombay and travelled across I believe mumbai police is prompt to help women and anyone in distress. Kudos to you champions — Shaheena Attarwala (@RuthlessUx) February 25, 2019

Aamchi Mumbai is best — Fahad khan (@fahad97khan) February 25, 2019