Netizens reminisce good old ‘Orkut’ days, share memes to remember their first social networking experience

It’s hard to imagine our present-day lives without internet and social media. While in today’s new-age era, it’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram that dominate our mind space, at least a decade ago, Indians were hooked to another platform – Orkut. Yes, the virtual platform that millenials would know best, where people made and discovered friends long before Facebook became the status quo. Recently, Indians on Twitter went down the memory lane over the weekend remembering their first social networking experience on Orkut and are sharing everything they loved about it. And soon #Orkut started dominating trends on the micro-blogging site and netizens started sharing jokes and memes to capture the nostalgia.

It all started when one Twitter user Shubhangi Chopra (@shonupie) asked on the micro-blogging platform, “Who all used Orkut here?” Sharing how she discovered the website, thanks to an account opened by her sister, many others commented on the thread saying what features they liked on the platform owned by Google and how its closure in 2014 left them sad.

Nice to c Soo many ppl went back to their memories..

My elder sister created account for me N I was like whoaaa Kya hai ye…kaise hota hai,used to go to cafes to check it…. — Shubhangi Chopra (@shonupie) July 3, 2020

Many started commenting on the post and got the attention of several old Orkut users sharing familiar stories. From remembering going to an internet cafe to check it out to it’s ‘testimonial’ feature, here’s what got desi Tweeple talking online, along with a few memes to capture the trend.

Employers writing a testimonial for an employee is a trend that still exists, while getting a testimonial on Orkut was a matter of pride. Facebook came along and all of us gave Orkut a step motherly treatment. Those were the days☺️ #Orkut — Ashwin (During Covid 19)🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 4, 2020

I think everyone. I felt sad when it was shut down.. There were loads of memories.😢 — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) July 4, 2020

LinkedIn has this feature and it always reminds me of Orkut. 😊 — Rakesh Shah (@Rakesh_shah0504) July 4, 2020

🙋🏻‍♂️….wrote and received testimonials and what not!

Orkut was what we had in 2004 when all of us were med students…reconnecting with our school friends…☺️ — VedVyazz (@vedvyazz) July 4, 2020

Yup and there were some interesting communities , enjoyed scraps 😀 — Hiren Antani (@HirenAntani) July 4, 2020

Once upon a time, when life was tough, data was expensive and Social Media was limited, there existed Orkut..!! 😅😅 — Ujjwal Thakur (@ashutosh5897_v) July 4, 2020

Back to time when social media wasn’t toxic. Those were the days! #orkut pic.twitter.com/1Ot0O5OFof — Nishant Bhardwaj (@Nishant_Bliss) July 4, 2020

The best part about orkut was the thrill of getting to know who visited our profile. Orkut was not invasive at all though. It was sweet.#orkut — Zed (@et_iustus) July 4, 2020

There was a time when I used to visit cyber cafe for #orkut and pay _₹20

For an hour. It was my first social media account on internet. After seeing Orkut trending , my emotions are like :- pic.twitter.com/gCziOFRX9a — memebandhu (@memebandhu) July 4, 2020

After the launch of Facebook, Orkut to Facebook ; #orkut pic.twitter.com/Vmw8irB156 — Shubham Bhatt (@Shubharcasm) July 4, 2020

Named after its creator Orkut Büyükkökten, a Turkish engineer working with Google at the time, the platform was launched in 2004 but gained widespread popularity in 2007-08, particularly in Brazil and India. In September 30, 2014, the website announced it is shutting down and users could download their profile archive through Google Takeout. Although its creator later launched a similar platform called Hello, it never got the same love and users in India.

