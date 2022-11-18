scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Orkut trends in India after netizens reminisce about social media platform amid Twitter chaos

Orkut was a social media platform that was founded by a Turkish engineer at Google and it shut down in 2014.

Orkut trends on Twitter, netizens reminisce about Orkut, social media, Twitter chaos, Elon Musk, viral, trending, Indian ExpressOrkut was a social media platform, owned and operated by Google, that was shut down in 2014.

Before social media became such a huge thing that dominated conversation around the world and giants like Facebook and Twitter came into being, there was a website called Orkut that was extremely popular among teenagers and young adults.

Orkut was developed by a Turkish software engineer named Orkut Büyükkökten, who used to work at Google. It was launched in 2004 and owned and operated by Google. However, it shut down in June 2014 after dwindling number of users due to the popularity of other social media platforms especially Facebook and Instagram.

Also Read |Elon Musk posts tombstone meme, netizens wonder if it’s the end of Twitter

Why a slice of history you may ask? Well, after Twitter’s fiasco with layoffs and many employees resigning after Elon Musk’s takeover of the company, Orkut has been trending on the microblogging website. Netizens have been reminiscing about the good old days when Orkut used to be popular with its features like scraps, testimonials and community posts.

See some posts regarding Orkut below:

“It was due to Orkut I met my Love in 2008.. we are still together and happily Married,” a user posted. “Twitter nowadays feels like gloomy last days of school after farewell party where people are running around to get their scrapbook filled,” another said.

“Orkut was very famous in Brasil and india , it was my first real social network , I still have many friends from that time , I hope they bring it back,” shared a third.

There are reports of hundreds of Twitter employees resigning en masse after Elon Musk projected a revamp of the microblogging website calling it Twitter 2.0, “a cultural reset of the company”.
There are also reports that Twitter alerted employees that all the office buildings are temporarily closed and badge access has been suspended, effective immediately. Offices will reopen on November 21, it is being reported.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-11-2022 at 06:43:35 pm
Next Story

SBF and FTX face criminal investigation: Here’s what has happened so far

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 18: Latest News
Advertisement