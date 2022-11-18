Orkut trends in India after netizens reminisce about social media platform amid Twitter chaos

Before social media became such a huge thing that dominated conversation around the world and giants like Facebook and Twitter came into being, there was a website called Orkut that was extremely popular among teenagers and young adults.

Orkut was developed by a Turkish software engineer named Orkut Büyükkökten, who used to work at Google. It was launched in 2004 and owned and operated by Google. However, it shut down in June 2014 after dwindling number of users due to the popularity of other social media platforms especially Facebook and Instagram.

Why a slice of history you may ask? Well, after Twitter’s fiasco with layoffs and many employees resigning after Elon Musk’s takeover of the company, Orkut has been trending on the microblogging website. Netizens have been reminiscing about the good old days when Orkut used to be popular with its features like scraps, testimonials and community posts.

See some posts regarding Orkut below:

Us 90’s kids recollecting their nostalgic memories of 2008 upon seeing Orkut trending high on this haywired twitter. pic.twitter.com/jkAuyhkqxP — Anant Kashyap (@theanantkashyap) November 18, 2022

Me after seeing Orkut in trending section on Twitter : pic.twitter.com/c67V6L8VvW — UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) November 18, 2022

“It was due to Orkut I met my Love in 2008.. we are still together and happily Married,” a user posted. “Twitter nowadays feels like gloomy last days of school after farewell party where people are running around to get their scrapbook filled,” another said.

No doubt Orkut was a platform to send the love letter🥰 #Orkut #TwitterDown — Shailendra Tripathi (@KonnectoShail) November 18, 2022

“Orkut was very famous in Brasil and india , it was my first real social network , I still have many friends from that time , I hope they bring it back,” shared a third.

There are reports of hundreds of Twitter employees resigning en masse after Elon Musk projected a revamp of the microblogging website calling it Twitter 2.0, “a cultural reset of the company”.

There are also reports that Twitter alerted employees that all the office buildings are temporarily closed and badge access has been suspended, effective immediately. Offices will reopen on November 21, it is being reported.