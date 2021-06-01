‘Yikes’: Twitter user shares picture of Oreo Maggi, leaves people feeling squeamish online

Many wondered why would someone try to give a sweet twist to Maggi.

While cooks love to create recipes that will set them apart from the rest, sometimes it maybe stretched a tad bit, leaving many feeling disgusted. Weeks after foodies were grossed out by Maggi Laddu, another picture of a sweet rendition of the instant noodles has left people horrified online — Oreo Maggi.

Yes, you read it right. Maggi cooked with the chocolate cookies filled with cream! The photo created a buzz online after a Twitter user Lopamudra (@lopamohanty) shared it on the microblogging site. “Care for some Oreo Maggi?” she wrote on the platform, adding that while she didn’t create it, she shared it instead of “suffering alone”.

The image showed crushed cookies being mixed with the boiled noodles. However, the horrors don’t end there. The original recipe suggests a scoop of chocolate ice-cream to finish the dish!

Care for some Oreo Maggi? Saying no to suffering alone pic.twitter.com/9qvX4ANmMx — Lopamudra (@lopamohanty) May 30, 2021

It was originally shared on Instagram by food blogger Chahat Anand. The video showed the noodles being made, and instead of using its signature masala, it was replaced with the biscuits. In case anyone is brave enough to try the recipe, here’s it:

On both Instagram and Twitter, most called the dish way too avantgarde for them, while some Maggi lovers threatened to unfollow and report the user.

What? Why? No egg in pantry or what? — Jyotsna (@Jyotsna_JJ) May 30, 2021

Your account should be banned from posting anything for atleast a month. — Desi Engineer (@Certified90sKid) May 30, 2021

Can you please leave that bechara maggi alone😭 — Lopamudra Adak (@lopamudra_adak) May 30, 2021

Oreo ki kasam , Maggie bana dunga — veerendra kuma r (@kumarvr123) May 30, 2021

Bhagwan maaf Nahi Karega aap ko — Soumitri Jena (@soumitrij) May 30, 2021

Whoever made this… Should be pic.twitter.com/ZSTym8iNoR — The Dentalist (@amitTweet_s) May 30, 2021

Dear God…save mankind from such treachery. pic.twitter.com/GKqtOvaSBM — Debojyoti Dasgupta (@tisDev) May 30, 2021

However, this isn’t the first time that dessert experiments with Maggi has taken over social media. Last year, an image of chocolate Maggi went viral, leaving people ‘disgusted’ online.