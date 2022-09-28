scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Ordered laptop on Flipkart during ‘Big Billion Days Sale’, got detergent bars instead!

Yashawi Sharma, a student of IIM Ahmedabad, shared on LinkedIn how he ordered a laptop for his father but was allegedly delivered detergent bars instead.

Flipkart’s ‘Big Billion Days Sale’ attracts customers in droves as it offers huge discounts on many products. The people who prefer to buy electronic items this time of the year are advised to guard against fraudulent activities due to the huge demand. And this is what happened with a student of IIM Ahmedabad who ordered a laptop for his father.

Sharing his ordeal on LinkedIn two days ago, Yashawi Sharma said he purchased a laptop during the ‘Big Billion Days Sale’ for his father but instead was delivered ‘Ghadi’ detergent bars. He said his father was unaware of the “open box delivery concept”, whereby the delivery agent opens the box in front of the customer to ensure the product is authentic. The customer then gives an OTP after ensuring the product is free from any damage.

However, Sharma alleged in the post that the delivery agent did not inform his father about the concept and he shared the OTP without verifying the product, as is the case usually. He said that he has the CCTV footage that proves the delivery agent coming and going without the box being inspected.

Upon unboxing, it was discovered that there was no laptop inside but only detergent bars. He also shared a photo of the same. “Despite this, Flipkart’s seniormost customer support executive says: No return possible. Your father shouldn’t have given OTP without checking the laptop. This is our final stance. This matter cannot be escalated further,” he wrote further.

See the post below:

Sharing a few updates in another post, Sharma said he connected with the delivery agent who said that neither was he aware of the ‘open box concept’. The agent also acknowledged that the package was not inspected in front of him. Sharma shared that one of his relatives has filed a complaint at a local police station with the relevant proof.

Meanwhile, Sharma said that Flipkart contacted him to inform him that a refund has been processed and he is waiting for the same.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 12:33:36 pm
