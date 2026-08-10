‘Moved and inspired’: Anand Mahindra says ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ is a must-watch

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, hailed Operation Safed Sagar, saying the series reminded him of the courage and sacrifices of India’s armed forces during the Kargil conflict. In his lengthy post on X, the business tycoon cited several reasons for binge-watching the series about the Indian Air Force’s campaign over the weekend.
Mahindra thanked the makers of the series and Netflix for commissioning it, saying he was “moved and inspired” by the story. He also defended the series against criticism over its Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI).
“Because, despite some reviewers cribbing about inconsistent CGI & performances that could have been better, I found the actors competent and credible. More importantly, I was moved and inspired by the story & the emotions underlying it,” he wrote.
Mahindra said he wished there had been more films and series about India’s armed forces while he was growing up, particularly those depicting the military’s role in the country’s various conflicts. “Instead, we grew up on a diet of Hollywood war movies,” he wrote, arguing that such films helped build American pride and self-belief even when they took liberties with historical accuracy.
The industrialist said that while he was familiar with the bravery of soldiers such as Captain Vikram Batra and the role of the Bofors gun during the Kargil War, he had previously known little about the IAF’s contribution to the conflict.
“And I certainly didn’t know that, apart from extraordinary valour, Operation Safed Sagar showcased the ingenuity & rapid improvisation that we now celebrate as a hallmark of Indian innovation,” Mahindra wrote.
Mahindra also pointed to the IAF’s use of Mirage 2000 aircraft, Israeli Litening laser-designation pods and Paveway II guidance kits. He said the combination had not yet become an established combat capability when the Kargil conflict began.
“The IAF had Mirage 2000s, Israeli Litening laser-designation pods and Paveway II guidance kits, but had not yet turned that combination into an established combat capability. When a required component could not be obtained from abroad due to the 1998 sanctions, IAF technicians displayed what I call ‘denial-driven innovation’ & engineered the solution themselves!” he said.
Drawing a parallel with debates around artificial intelligence, Mahindra said Operation Safed Sagar served as a reminder that even in warfare, human ingenuity remains critical.
“So at a time when we are debating whether human intelligence will increasingly become a slave to machine intelligence, it’s incredibly valuable to be reminded that even in battle, where decisions are made in seconds & lives depend upon them, it’s ultimately the humans behind the machines who make the difference,” he wrote.
As Mahindra urged people to watch the series, he called the heroes of Operation Safed Sagar his “#MondayMotivation” and gave a special salute to Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, who was killed during the Kargil War in 1999.
See the post here:
I binge-watched Operation Safed Sagar over the weekend.
And I want to say thank you to everyone who had a hand in making this series & to Netflix for commissioning it.
For many reasons…
Because, despite some reviewers cribbing about inconsistent CGI & performances that could… pic.twitter.com/ORJlPvQILE
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 10, 2026
Mahindra’s post quickly gained traction, drawing a wave of reactions.
“They didn’t have perfect conditions. They had limited time, limited resources and an impossible mission – and they innovated their way through it. These are the stories of Indian courage and ingenuity we need to remember,” a user wrote.
“Operation Safed Sagar finally gives the IAF the respect it deserves — the jugaad, the courage, the quiet brilliance. Thank you for amplifying it. Sqn Ldr Ajay Ahuja and every pilot who flew those missions remain the real,” another user commented.