‘Moved and inspired’: Anand Mahindra says ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ is a must-watch

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, hailed Operation Safed Sagar, saying the series reminded him of the courage and sacrifices of India’s armed forces during the Kargil conflict. In his lengthy post on X, the business tycoon cited several reasons for binge-watching the series about the Indian Air Force’s campaign over the weekend.

Mahindra thanked the makers of the series and Netflix for commissioning it, saying he was “moved and inspired” by the story. He also defended the series against criticism over its Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI).

“Because, despite some reviewers cribbing about inconsistent CGI & performances that could have been better, I found the actors competent and credible. More importantly, I was moved and inspired by the story & the emotions underlying it,” he wrote.