‘Operation Milap begins’: Wedding cake with ‘Main Hoon Na’ reference as Pakistani woman gets engaged to Indian groom

For many South Asians who are movie buffs, Bollywood plays a huge part in their life and they are inspired by their favourite films. In a similar instance, a Pakistani woman shared how her sister got engaged to her Indian boyfriend and to celebrate they got a cake with a ‘Main Hoon Na’ reference.

The 2004-movie ‘Main Hoon Na’, stars Shah Rukh Khan, Zayed Khan, Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao and Suniel Shetty. The Farah Khan directorial had a plot of India and Pakistan attempting to de-escalate tensions between the two neighbouring countries through a prisoner exchange programme called ‘Project Milap’.

The film’s plot is centered around Shah Rukh Khan, who plays Major Ram, who is assigned two missions, one is to protect the fragile peace mission with Pakistan called Project Milap and the other is to protect the daughter of General Bakshi, the commander-in-charge of Project Milap.

Giving a reference to the film, the cake at the engagement read ‘Project Milaap begins’. Posting a photo of the cake, the woman named Mishal wrote, “My sister just got engaged to her indian boyfriend so you know we had to address the elephant in the room somehow.”

See the post below:

In another tweet, she posted, “(if ydk what project milaap means, please grow up & educate yourself).”

“Somewhere in the world is happening all of this and here my parents won’t even allow me to make a boyfriend out of caste,” commented a user. “You guys can also use “Aman ki Asha” (which isn’t fiction) for the wedding events that’ll follow. You’re welcome and congratulations!” said another. “For someone who doesn’t get it. It’s a reference from the film Mein hoon na,” wrote a third.