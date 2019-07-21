Toggle Menu
Double blunder: Shashi Tharoor misquotes Ghalib on wrong birthday, gets schooled by Javed Akhtarhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/oops-shashi-tharoor-misquote-mirza-ghalib-gets-schooled-by-javed-akhtar5840393/

Double blunder: Shashi Tharoor misquotes Ghalib on wrong birthday, gets schooled by Javed Akhtar

Quick to notice Tharoor's gaffe, Akhtar tweeted, "Shashi Ji, whoever has given you these lines should never be trusted again. It is obvious that someone had planted these lines in your repertoire to sabotage your literary credibility."

shashi tharoor, mirza ghalib, javed akhtar, shashi tharoor trolled, mirza ghalib birthday, trending, BJP, congress, shashi tharoor tweets, indian express, indian express news
Moreover, Akhtar also responded to many others who had shared Mirza Ghalib’s lines and were informed that they too were not by the poet.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who often impresses his followers with his impeccable English, seems to have found himself in an embarrassing situation after committing a double blunder. Besides wrongly quoting Mirza Ghalib, Tharoor also wished the famous Urdu poet on an incorrect birth date. Taking to Twitter, Tharoor posted a few lines, which he thought were written by Ghalib, wishing him on his 220th birthday.

ALSO READ | ‘Hilarious and appalling at the same time’: Netizens react as Pakistan gets ‘VVIP toilets’

However, Mirza Ghalib’s birthday falls on December 27 and after the 63-year-old politician realised the gaffe, he was quick to rectify it. However, little did Tharoor know that not only was the birthdate wrong, but also the lines shared by him belonged to another poet. This time, noted lyricist Javed Akhtar came to his rescue.

Quick to notice Tharoor’s gaffe, Akhtar tweeted, “Shashi Ji, whoever has given you these lines should never be trusted again. It is obvious that someone had planted these lines in your repertoire to sabotage your literary credibility.”

Moreover, Akhtar also responded to many others who had shared Mirza Ghalib’s lines and were informed that they too were not by the poet.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Anand Mahindra’s latest tweet involves TikTok video on ‘Scorpio’, leaves netizens in splits
2 Viral Video: Haryana school girl wins hearts online after ‘reporting’ on waterlogging
3 ‘Virat Kohli’ is the newest sensation on TikTok. Check out his videos