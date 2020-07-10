Rajasthan resident’s creative address for package delivery has netizens in splits

While many lauded the man for his creativity, others shared Konkani and Punjabi versions of the same. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Mangesh Panditrao) While many lauded the man for his creativity, others shared Konkani and Punjabi versions of the same. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Mangesh Panditrao)

A photo of a man’s creative address for the delivery of a package is doing the rounds of social media and has been getting praise and laughs.

Instead of providing the complete postal address, the resident of Kota in Rajasthan wrote,”Mandir ke samne aate hi phone laga lena, mein aa jaunga” (Call me as soon as you reach the temple, I’ll come there).

Indian eCommerce is different. pic.twitter.com/EewQnPcU5p — Mangesh Panditrao (@mpanditr) July 7, 2020

The picture of the address is now widely shared on social media. While many praised the man for his creativity, others shared Konkani and Punjabi versions of similar addresses. Take a look:

Delivery hack — Fuzail Ahmed (@Fuzail1819) July 9, 2020

Jugaadu Indians..😁😁 — Vaishnavi Kulkarni (@Vaishnavi7712) July 9, 2020

Drone is still searching for address. Drone thinking…Bolti ke.. ab main phone kaise karo? — Sandy Buddy (@Sanddybuddy) July 9, 2020

@vajrayudha11 “Whats in a name?” Shakespeare. “Whats in an address” Indian customers ;) — ವಿಕಾಸ ಆಕಳವಾಡಿ (@vikas_akalwadi) July 8, 2020

Best solution for last Mile delivery costs — Kunal M (@ProfAntMan) July 8, 2020

Super address

I will also try this once — Vishalkiran (@Vishalkiran8) July 8, 2020

The Konkani version.

(I found this on twitter a while ago. No longer have link to original poster) pic.twitter.com/fr1GvTYIJO — Sachin Prabhu (@spuiuk) July 8, 2020

This not new, Indian Postal Service has delivered posts and parcels to such vague addresses — manjumaha (@Manjunath_Maha) July 9, 2020

“Phone laga lena, mein aa jaunga” as a service.🤣

build this. Bezos bhai or Mukesh bhai will buy this. — Shashank (@shacrw_) July 8, 2020

Personalized experience — Achyut Tiwari (@theachyuttiwari) July 8, 2020

Since being shared, the post has received over one lakh likes and more than 20,000 people have retweeted it.

