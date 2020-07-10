scorecardresearch
Rajasthan resident’s creative address for package delivery has netizens in splits

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 10, 2020 4:37:49 pm
A photo of a man’s creative address for the delivery of a package is doing the rounds of social media and has been getting praise and laughs.

Instead of providing the complete postal address, the resident of Kota in Rajasthan wrote,”Mandir ke samne aate hi phone laga lena, mein aa jaunga” (Call me as soon as you reach the temple, I’ll come there).

The picture of the address is now widely shared on social media. While many praised the man for his creativity, others shared Konkani and Punjabi versions of similar addresses. Take a look:

Since being shared, the post has received over one lakh likes and more than 20,000 people have retweeted it.

