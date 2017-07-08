One week after GST rollout: 10 tweets that’ll sum up the dilemma, debate and experiences India faced

The new tax regime came into effect on July 1. GST is a single tax on the supply of goods and services, right from the manufacturer to the consumer. (Source: PTI) The new tax regime came into effect on July 1. GST is a single tax on the supply of goods and services, right from the manufacturer to the consumer. (Source: PTI)

It’s been one week since the new tax reform, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), was implemented in the country. But ever since its launch, memes and jokes have continued to be played up across social media regularly. From figuring out what exactly GST would mean and if it would really help common people, there are various debates that are currently taking place online.

People seem to be quite confused still given that on one hand the Finance Ministry is regularly posting myth busters, and Opposition leaders are pinpointing loopholes. But whether people opposed or supported it, they surely did post their “first GST bill“. The micro-blogging site was flooded with cash memos, almost like a mandatory selfie after voting.

While protests and debates are still going on about the new tax regime, here are 10 tweets that sum up the entire experience.

As this user rightly said, with the grand launch and fanfare it really felt like GST was born!

The great Indian confusion

The joy of first GST bill

First #GST bill – and the tax outgo reduces! pic.twitter.com/IAEpreLT29 — Surabhi Upadhyay (@SurabhiUpadhyay) July 1, 2017

And the bill that left everyone talking!

GST ke side effects. Unaffordable idlis pic.twitter.com/1wZCaHjT4h — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) July 1, 2017

The raging question: Why 12 per cent on sanitary pads and 0 percent on condom

12% GST on Sanitary Pads. Rooted in traditions Government forcing women to use rags. Condoms are tax free. Sex subsidised, periods taxed. — Tushar (@TusharG) July 7, 2017

When even retirement was linked to GST!

That’s why I have resigned just before retirement, so that I can blame modi for GST😂😂 — H C Verma (@HCVermaIITK) July 2, 2017

When acronyms and meaning failed

Girl in Ola share is discussing some jeeshti with her friend, saying jeeshti badi gandi cheez hai, no it’s not a fruit took a sec; it’s GST — A La’ Vile De Satara (@AdvancedMaushi) July 6, 2017

With all the tussle and protest, is GST in a soup? Well, at least he thinks so

Lady: What soups do you have? Waiter: Madam, we have Clear soup and GST soup. Lady: What is GST soup? Waiter: It is not clear. — Sanjiv Bhatt (IPS) (@sanjivbhatt) July 7, 2017

Evolution of taxes!

The all-in-one marvel

Apart from ensuring better compliance, the reform measure has replaced a bunch of central and state levies with two taxes –Central GST and state GST. The Prime Minister said the new tax reform will not create problems for the common people and deemed it “Good and Simple Tax”.

But after a week of implementation, what’s your take on GST? Let us know in the comments below.

