‘Onam in Antarctica’: Keralites celebrate festival by creating floral design over a frozen lake. Watch

As Onam fervour in Kerala settles down, a video featuring a group of youngsters celebrating the harvest festival in Antarctica has surfaced online. Even in the dipping temperatures, the Malayali spirit to celebrate Onam did not wither away as the group of youngers are seen carving a flower carpet design in the frozen ice in the video shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra.

Arranging a flower carpet is a key part of Onam celebration. However, as there are no flowers in the polar region, Keralites made use of the frozen ice. Anand Mahindra termed their effort as outstanding.

“You cannot prevent Indians from celebrating Onam. Even in Antarctica. Outstanding,” Mahindra captioned the clip. The clip shows five men clad in winter clothes carving out the floral design in the frozen ice with hammers. They capture photographs together after finishing the design and “Onam @ Antartica” is seen written beside the design.

Watch the video here:

You cannot prevent Indians from celebrating Onam. Even in Antarctica. Outstanding. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/JH2jTeCDQ2 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 21, 2022

The clip has amassed more than 67,000 views on Twitter. The spirit of the youngsters in Antarctica to celebrate Onam wowed netizens.

A user commented, “The day we celebrate Onam on Moon isn’t far away, true to the Mallu spirit.” Another user wrote, “Creative one. But I guess that’s the case with any Indian festivals & Indians across the world. The Indianess, tradition & the festival spirit is something u can’t take away from any Indian wherever he is in the globe.”

The day we celebrate Onam on Moon isn’t far away, true to the Mallu spirit 🌾🏵️😀 — Unni Sankar (@UnniSankar) September 21, 2022

Wherever you go in the continent you will find mallu and onam. We need to send to mallu to moon to establish there first. Then they can strike there also. Thanks — Rita@Guru ,Dynamatic Technologies, (@Rita69145418) September 21, 2022

Next Onam story will be from Mars. The Malayali spirit is unstoppable. — Manoj Kumar (@manoj_naandi) September 21, 2022

As per an Asianet report, the five men are staying in Bharati research centre as part of the country’s 21st Antarctic expedition project. They created the floral design above a frozen lake in -25 degree Celsius. Dr Shinoj Shasheendran, Anoop K Soman, R Adith, Dr P V Pramod, Poli Baby John were among the group of men who made the floral design.