scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

‘Onam in Antarctica’: Keralites celebrate festival by creating floral design over a frozen lake. Watch

When it comes to festivities, Indians never say no. Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a clip of five youngsters from Kerala celebrating Onam in Antarctica.

Onam in Antarctica, flower carpet, onam celebration in Antartica, Keralities celebrate onam, floral design, flower carpet, indian express The spirit of the youngsters in Antarctica to celebrate Onam wowed netizens.

As Onam fervour in Kerala settles down, a video featuring a group of youngsters celebrating the harvest festival in Antarctica has surfaced online. Even in the dipping temperatures, the Malayali spirit to celebrate Onam did not wither away as the group of youngers are seen carving a flower carpet design in the frozen ice in the video shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra.

Arranging a flower carpet is a key part of Onam celebration. However, as there are no flowers in the polar region, Keralites made use of the frozen ice. Anand Mahindra termed their effort as outstanding.

ALSO READ |‘King Mahabali’ does transactions at an SBI bank counter in Kerala. Watch video

“You cannot prevent Indians from celebrating Onam. Even in Antarctica. Outstanding,” Mahindra captioned the clip. The clip shows five men clad in winter clothes carving out the floral design in the frozen ice with hammers. They capture photographs together after finishing the design and “Onam @ Antartica” is seen written beside the design.

Watch the video here:

The clip has amassed more than 67,000 views on Twitter. The spirit of the youngsters in Antarctica to celebrate Onam wowed netizens.

A user commented, “The day we celebrate Onam on Moon isn’t far away, true to the Mallu spirit.” Another user wrote, “Creative one. But I guess that’s the case with any Indian festivals & Indians across the world. The Indianess, tradition & the festival spirit is something u can’t take away from any Indian wherever he is in the globe.”

As per an Asianet report, the five men are staying in Bharati research centre as part of the country’s 21st Antarctic expedition project. They created the floral design above a frozen lake in -25 degree Celsius. Dr Shinoj Shasheendran, Anoop K Soman, R Adith, Dr P V Pramod, Poli Baby John were among the group of men who made the floral design.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-09-2022 at 11:37:22 am
Next Story

Pune: Man held for vandalising police van and manhandling constable

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement