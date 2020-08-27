A video that combines Maveli, Onam and the COVID-19 pandemic is a hit on social media

The video shows Maveli, the big-bellied emperor, probably unaware of the pandemic situation, grooving to a catchy tune, without a mask. (Picture credit: Screengrab/ Instagram, Suvi Vijay)

An animated video depicting Maveli’s visit to Kerala during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the importance of wearing a mask, is being widely shared on social media.

The video directed and animated by Suvi Vijay shows Maveli, the pot-bellied emperor, returning to Kerala for Onam while dancing to a catchy tune. However, the mythical emperor isn’t wearing a mask and suddenly sneezes.

That’s when an ambulance with two medical professionals in PPE suits turns up, and takes away King Mahabali after wrapping him in a white cloth and putting a mask on him. “Happy Coronam,” says the message at the end of the video.

Watch the video here:

According to popular legend, Vamana (Lord Vishnu disguised as a brahmin as one of the Dashavatars) asked Maveli, for three pieces of land to take three steps. The king is said to have given heaven, earth and his head to step on.

Maveli was pushed underground after Vamana stepped on his head. Legend has it that the king was granted his wish to visit his subjects once a year. The return of the king is celebrated by Malayalis as Onam.

However, this year Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for subdued Onam celebrations across the state to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

