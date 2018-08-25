Onam 2018: Posts that capture the way the festival is being celebrated in times of despair

A woman and a child have Onam Sadhya at a relief camp. (Source: Collector Ernakulam/ Facebook) A woman and a child have Onam Sadhya at a relief camp. (Source: Collector Ernakulam/ Facebook)

Kerala witnessed a subdued Onam celebration in the wake of unprecendent flooding that left a trail of destruction across the state. As the state limps back to normalcy, festivals like Eid and Onam were rather a muted affair. However, the spirit of harmony and humanity haven’t been dampened, instead, it has connected people in a better way. And as we trawled on virtual space to see how Onam was celebrated, two posts on Facebook garnered a lot of attention.

In a post written by District Collector of Alappuzha, he shared how he was invited for Onam Sadhya at a fisherman’s house. Fishermen have been the unsung heroes of the rescue work as they played a pivotal role in rescuing over 70,000 marooned civilians across the state.

The collector shared two photos along with his post where he thanked fisherman Peter not only for the meal but for rescuing around 1000 people stranded due to the deadly floods. According to the post, the fisherman went out to rescue with a boat called St. Teresa and helped people caught in the havoc.

People were delighted to see the sweet gesture and how even in a time of distress, the community worked together to get back up.

Another photo shared by Ernakulam Collector has left people teary-eyed on Facebook. The photo, which shows a young woman feeding a baby Onam Sadhya at a relief camp in Maharajas College, has left people emotional.

Not just photos from the celebrations, but a small comic illustration capturing the true sprit of Onam is going viral too. Redefining the fable of demon King Mahabali, a group of artist reimagined how the king would help people of Kerala during this flood.

Not just in Kerala, Malayalees across the country celebrated Onam in a subdued way or cancelled the festivities altogether in solidarity.

