On World Password Day, Uttarakhand Police refers to Elon Musk’s son

Uttarakhand Police Thursday urged netizens to set strong passwords on World Password Day for “optimal digital security” and added an Elon Musk twist.

The police force asked internet users to make sure passwords are difficult as the name of the Tesla CEO’s son. In a quirky way, Uttarakhand police asked, “Elon Musk named his son X Æ A-Xii and you cannot think of a strong and reliable password?”

Netizens were left scratching their heads after the world’s richest person named his son ‘X Æ A-12’ in 2020 and now the Uttarakhand Police have used it to promote cybersecurity.

This International #PasswordDay, make sure your password is as difficult as the name of Elon Musk’s son, to have optimal digital security 😅 Stay #CyberSafe#UttarakhandPolice pic.twitter.com/GHHaJv6AAx — Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) May 5, 2022

Wow Nice tweet and very Educative https://t.co/Bp9tfwP5Aw — Tejender Singh Sethi (@channi64) May 5, 2022

World Password Day is observed each year on the first Thursday of May to promote cybersecurity. As per nationaldaycalender, Intel Security declared World Password Day in May 2013, inspired by security researcher Mark Burnett’s idea.

A strong password is crucial for preventing attacks by cybercriminals. One may avoid phishing attacks by not reusing the same password, setting up two-factor authentication and taking up online security checkups by Google.

The unusual name of Elon Musk and his partner Claire Grimes’ son, X Æ A-12, grabbed attention online in 2020. The SpaceX CEO had even explained the meaning of the name and the way to pronounce the name in a viral podcast with American comedian Joe Rogan.