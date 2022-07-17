On World Emoji Day, Amul’s emojis are all about expressing emotions

On World Emoji Day, Amul shared a topical and used emojis on the face of the Amul girl to greet internet users a “Happy World Emoji Day”. The emojis included a smiling face with heart-eyes, a winking face, and a relieved face among others.

“Over the years, Amul has been an integral part of every emotion in an Indian household. It has been an expression of happiness, warmth and camaraderie. So, this emoji day, Amul celebrates these expressions with its own range of emoticons. Feel free to use them,” the brand wrote on Instagram.

According to Emojipedia, an emoji reference website, the concept of World Emoji Day was created by its founder Jeremy Burge in 2014 to promote the use of emojis. The first tweet about #WorldEmojiDay was on July 11, 2014.

“We love emojis. You love emojis. Let’s celebrate them! The purpose of World Emoji Day is to promote the use emojis and spread the enjoyment that they bring to all of those around us. Emojis are for all of us,” said emojipedia.

The website also said that two pushing hands, a shaking face, and a symbol of the Sikh faith are up for approval this September.

According to a survey conducted by Slack along with DuoLingo, emojis representing joy, laughter, sorrow, and grief are popular with most people interpreting a common meaning. Meanwhile, those representing money, a few fruits, and vegetables seem to have different perceptions. The top three most confusing emojis were 😭, 😘 and 🍑.

About 36 per cent of Indian users expressed confusion over the emojis in the survey, which was conducted across North America, Asia, and Europe.