On Republic Day, over 2,400 take plank challenge in Mumbai, create Guinness World Record

On 71st Republic Day, thousands gathered at Mumbai’s MMRDA grounds and took up the plank challenge, creating a Guinness World Records. Over 2,400 created a new record for “most number of people doing the abdominal plank”.

In the second edition of Bajaj Allianz Life Plankathon event hosted in Mumbai on Sunday, 2471 people took part in the event as part of the #PlankForIndia initiative. The event broke the previous record created in the same event hosted in Pune last year, where 2,353 people simultaneously held the abdominal plank position for 60 seconds.

Under the initiative, for every person doing the plank, the company said it contributed monetarily towards training and development of India’s emerging sports stars. This campaign saw participation by veteran actor Anil Kapoor and several leading sports personalities like Mithali Raj, Mary Kom, Dutee Chand and Sunil Chhetri among others.

Kapoor, who is a known fitness enthusiast, said he was extremely delighted to be part of the new Guinness World Record. “Not only does this initiative endeavor to support our country’s future athletes, but it also encourages healthy living by demonstrating that a daily fitness regime can begin with a simple plank!” the Mr India actor said in a statement.

