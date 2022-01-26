On Republic Day, listen to ITBP jawans singing these patriotic songs

On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day, the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) released several patriotic songs sung by its personnel from across the country. The videos, shared by ITBP on Twitter, are impressing everyone.

In one of the videos, ITBP shared an exclusive song written and composed by sub-inspector Ravinder Kumar Sinduriya and sung by constable Lovely Singh Sinduriya on Republic Day.

हम हिन्दुस्तानी हैं

सैनिक तूफानी हैं… Happy Republic Day Constable Lovely Singh of ITBP dedicates a song on #rupublicday2022 #republicday #Himveers pic.twitter.com/CGZ7gkxD8I — ITBP (@ITBP_official) January 26, 2022

The song’s video edited by Akhtar Ali and shot by Dharmender Kumar shows the border patrolling force performing their duty in snow-capped mountains against extreme weather conditions. The song talks about ITBP’s commitment to the country. The original composition has been raking thousands of views on social media.

Another video shared by the armed forces shows Constable Vikram Jeet Singh singing the iconic song “Kar Chale Hum Fida” as his colleague supports him on the guitar. The song written by poet Kaifi Azmi was the soundtrack of the 1964 war film Haqeeqat.

कर चले हम फिदा जानो तन साथियों,

अब तुम्हारे हवाले वतन साथियों… Constable Vikram Jeet Singh of ITBP sings on #RepublicDay2022 #RepublicDay #Himveers pic.twitter.com/DhEoDnKzPR — ITBP (@ITBP_official) January 26, 2022

The central armed forced also shared a video of Constable Rahul Khosla playing the mandolin and Head Constable Passang Sherpa kazoo and guitar. The uniformed musicians melodiously play the song “Mera Mulk, Mera Desh” from 1996 Ajay Devgn starrer Diljale.

मेरा मुल्क, मेरा देश, मेरा ये वतन

शांति का, उन्नति का प्यार का चमन… Listen to the instrumental by ITBP jawans dedicated on Republic Day 2022 Constable Rahul Khosla on Mandolin Head Constable Passang Sherpa on Kazoo and Guitar pic.twitter.com/v5Y1YnaGOF — ITBP (@ITBP_official) January 25, 2022

Appreciating the instrumental, a Twitter user commented, “A beautiful rendition presented by Real heroes of @ITBP_official”.