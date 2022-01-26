scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
On Republic Day, listen to ITBP jawans singing these patriotic songs

The videos of the patriotic songs were shared by the Indo Tibetan Border Police or ITBP on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 26, 2022 5:11:27 pm
ITBP jawans serenade to patriotic songs on the eve of Republic Day, ITBP singers, 73 Republic Day, Indian ExpressIt seems like the border patrolling force has a number of talented musicians and singers amongst its ranks. (Source: ITBP/Twitter).

On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day, the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) released several patriotic songs sung by its personnel from across the country. The videos, shared by ITBP on Twitter, are impressing everyone.

In one of the videos, ITBP shared an exclusive song written and composed by sub-inspector Ravinder Kumar Sinduriya and sung by constable Lovely Singh Sinduriya on Republic Day.

The song’s video edited by Akhtar Ali and shot by Dharmender Kumar shows the border patrolling force performing their duty in snow-capped mountains against extreme weather conditions. The song talks about ITBP’s commitment to the country. The original composition has been raking thousands of views on social media.

Another video shared by the armed forces shows Constable Vikram Jeet Singh singing the iconic song “Kar Chale Hum Fida” as his colleague supports him on the guitar. The song written by poet Kaifi Azmi was the soundtrack of the 1964 war film Haqeeqat.

The central armed forced also shared a video of Constable Rahul Khosla playing the mandolin and Head Constable Passang Sherpa kazoo and guitar. The uniformed musicians melodiously play the song “Mera Mulk, Mera Desh” from 1996 Ajay Devgn starrer Diljale.

Appreciating the instrumental, a Twitter user commented, “A beautiful rendition presented by Real heroes of @ITBP_official”.

