Monday, August 30, 2021
National Sports Day: Sports minister Anurag Thakur’s skipping skills leave internet impressed

"What’s your fitness level?" wrote Anurag Thakur while sharing the video that has garnered almost one lakh views and has been flooded with netizens praising the sports minister.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 30, 2021 12:26:28 pm
Anurag Thakur National Sports Day Fit India mobile app, Anurag Thakur skipping viral video, Anurag Thakur trending, indian express, indian express newsIn the viral clip, Anurag Thakur is seen skillfully jumping the rope.

On the occasion of National Sports Day that is celebrated on hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand’s birth anniversary, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur showcased his skipping skills during the launch of the ‘Fit India’ app at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

During the event that commemorated the second anniversary of the Fit India Movement, Thakur took the rope and impressed everyone with his agility and stamina.

Congratulating everyone at the event, Thakur said that the app was a gift from the Government of India to the people.“The app is a must for sportspersons to remain fit and they are expected to follow the app rigorously. This is an effort to keep new, young India fit because a fit youth can make a great India,” he added.

Watch the video here:

In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, Thakur is seen skillfully jumping the rope and even showcasing some interesting techniques such as alternate jump and one-leg hop among others. “What’s your fitness level?” wrote Thakur while sharing the video which has garnered almost one lakh views and has been flooded with netizens praising the minister.

“Wow. This is an amazing level of fitness. You are an inspiration to millions of youngsters of the country,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

