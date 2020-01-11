On his 47th birthday, Rahul Dravid gets Bollywood style birthday wish from Rajasthan Royals

Since the former cricketer is nicknamed as ‘The Wall’ for his unbreachable defense, the franchise referred to Amitabh Bachchan’s movie ‘Deewar’ to celebrate Dravid’s “blockbuster performances.” Since the former cricketer is nicknamed as ‘The Wall’ for his unbreachable defense, the franchise referred to Amitabh Bachchan’s movie ‘Deewar’ to celebrate Dravid’s “blockbuster performances.”

Rahul Dravid, former India captain, turned 47 on Saturday with wishes pouring in from across the world for the legendary batsman. Rajasthan Royals, a team that Dravid represented in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from 2011-13 and later mentored, came up with a special Bollywood-style birthday wish for him.

Since the former cricketer is nicknamed as ‘The Wall’ for his unbreachable defense, the franchise referred to Amitabh Bachchan’s movie ‘Deewar’ to celebrate Dravid’s “blockbuster performances.”

Take a look at the poster here:

The unique birthday wish, with the caption “20 years of pure blockbuster performances” described his illustrious career and took inspiration from the Bollywood film’s poster. The ‘poster especially made for Dravid also had quotes from his fellow cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle.

Dravid has played 164 Tests for India and 344 ODIs while scoring over 10,000 runs in both the formats in a glittering career of over 16 years. Having donned multiple caps throughout a respected career, where he played batsman and skipper, he has now taken up the role as coach and looks after the upcoming talents in India’s U-19 segment. He is also the chief of the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Many, who came across Rajasthan Royal’s birthday wish appreciated the team’s creativity and also wished Dravid.

Take a look at some of the reaction here:

