Wednesday, April 13, 2022
On 103rd anniversary of Jallianwala Bagh massacre, netizens pay tribute to martyrs

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on April 13, 1919.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 13, 2022 4:23:35 pm
Jallianwala Bagh 103rd anniversary, tributes Jallianwala Bagh, netizens pay tribute to Jallianwala Bagh martyrs, Indian ExpressThe British government has so far not formally apologized for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

It was 100 years ago, on April 13, 1919, when hundreds of people protesting peacefully were gunned down by the British forces at the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar.

On Wednesday many people took to Twitter to pay tribute to the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on its 103rd anniversary. 

People recalled the sacrifice of those who died in the carnage. 

On April 13, 1919 people in Punjab had congregated at Jallianwala Bagh to protest against the arrest of two pro-independence leaders — Dr. Saifuddin Kitchlew and Dr. Satya Pal. Many other people were also at the venue to celebrate the festival of Baisakhi. The British administration sought to break this public gathering. 

The massacre took place when British General Edward Dyer ordered his troops to relentlessly shoot at the crowd as they blocked the only entrance and exit of the venue. 

In the ensuing chaos hundreds of people died of bullet injuries. In a bid to escape the bullets several people jumped in a well that was within the complex and died. The exact death toll is not clear and different sources put the numbers anywhere between 379 to over 1,200. 

The incident angered Indians and numerous protests broke out across India.

