On 103rd anniversary of Jallianwala Bagh massacre, netizens pay tribute to martyrs

It was 100 years ago, on April 13, 1919, when hundreds of people protesting peacefully were gunned down by the British forces at the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar.

On Wednesday many people took to Twitter to pay tribute to the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on its 103rd anniversary.

People recalled the sacrifice of those who died in the carnage.

We pay Homage to the people who lost their lives on 13th April 1919 in the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre 💐🙏🕯🙏

Jallianwala Bagh is a public garden in Amritsar in the Punjab province of India, and houses a memorial of national importance, pic.twitter.com/zHE0puDGTf — Shirshendu Ghoshal 🇮🇳 (@Shiri8580) April 13, 2022

Amritsar: Students paint during a competition organized at the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial. #JallianwalaBagh pic.twitter.com/sDZ5pFY2i9 — Ritam | ऋतम् (@TheRitamApp) April 13, 2022

Tributes to the brave martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Their valour and sacrifice will continue to inspire generations.#JallianwalaBagh pic.twitter.com/FKYpjbuGU7 — Deepu Singh Ranotra (@RanotraDeepu) April 13, 2022

#JallianwalaBagh is a memorial of the sacrifices we had to endure in our fight for freedom. It reminds us of our unwavering commitment to stand united against colonial rule and all divisive forces. Tributes to the martyrs who still inspire us in our fight against oppression. pic.twitter.com/3hmMCxwJpZ — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) April 13, 2022

Humble tributes to the martyrs of the #JallianwalaBagh massacre. The courage and sacrifice of those martyrs will be remembered forever. pic.twitter.com/RpIn4xGgj1 — Odisha Police (@odisha_police) April 13, 2022

@manichaudhary07 बैसाखी के सूरज पर खून का एक दाग हूँ मैं जलियांवाला बाग हूँ मैं। https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Tribute to all the Martyrs who lost their life in jallianwala bagh massacre 🙏🙏 103year’s of this tragic incident

#JallianwalaBagh#InternationalJatDay 🇮🇳#अंतर्राष्ट्रीय_जाट_दिवस pic.twitter.com/4GNrJGwifD — MANISH Choudhary (@manish3008199) April 13, 2022

Tributes to the martyrs of #JallianwalaBaghMassacre today. Their unparalleled courage and sacrifice for the motherland will be remembered forever.

#JallianwalaBagh pic.twitter.com/t37oFBGdH7 — Itirani Samanta (@iti_samanta) April 13, 2022

