Netizens agree as Omar Abdullah shares message that says barbers should be ‘essential service’

Many are finding solace in humour during the three-week lockdown in India, and since his release National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has been tickling the funny bone of people often with his “tips on surviving quarantine or a lockdown”. Now Abdullah has shared a bitmoji of himself and a message that jokingly says barbers should be an ‘essential service’ .

The message that the National Conference leader shared read: “Govt should add barbers to essential service list, otherwise after quarantine there will be Omar Abdullah in every house [sic].” It was a reference to his long beard that grew while he was in captivity following the abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution, creating a buzz on social media.

Received on twitter today. pic.twitter.com/qNPFHajQRU — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 27, 2020

After his release, the National Conference leader also shared an image of himself along with his parents. While many agreed with the statement on barbers, others said beards are cool.

True that… Already on the process to becoming @OmarAbdullah .😄😄😄 https://t.co/quIZckutcH — Vineet Yadav (@vinullc) March 28, 2020

Hahahaha….The barbers will be rich after lockdown https://t.co/WVPne1icAh — Dinesh Tiwari (@Dinesh_tiwari07) March 28, 2020

Thats true sir. Same situation with me. Aadat hi nahi khudse shaving karne ki. https://t.co/WqHvrb3Dja — Abdul Baquee (@abdulbaquee85) March 27, 2020

Thank God aapka sense of humour abhi bhi barkaraar hai,,

🙏🙏🙏 Yahan log lockdown k pehle week me hi paaglon k symptoms dikhne lage hai. https://t.co/2wOEHJuE8i — Balram Singh (@Bro_Balram) March 27, 2020

Like your sense of humor — Satadeep (@satadeepb) March 27, 2020

Well said…. No doubt!!!!! — Altaf Kaloo ( AK ) (@altaf_kaloo) March 27, 2020

Sir @OmarAbdullah let it be you look magnificent 💕 but i hope you will put new pic as DP on twitter pic.twitter.com/BM1oovVbZd — Majestic MEHRAJ (@majesticmehraj) March 27, 2020

Surprisngly, Abdullah’s joke is not restricted to just the virtual world. In Chandigarh, many VIPs bombarded the UT officers for curfew exemption for reasons like allowing a pass to vendor making fresh fruit juice, taking dogs out for a stroll and allowing their barbers to come to their residence.

Following his release after seven months, Abdullah took to social media to share some jokes to help people get through these trying times. Earlier this week, the politician had shared another meme featuring him.

