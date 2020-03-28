Follow Us:
Saturday, March 28, 2020
COVID19

Netizens agree as Omar Abdullah shares message that says barbers should be ‘essential service’

Omar Abdullah has shared a bitmoji of himself and a message that jokingly says barbers should be an 'essential service' .

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 28, 2020 1:26:31 pm
coronavirus, coronavirus india, india coronavirus lockdown, omar abdullah, omar abdullah lockdown jokes, omar abdullah barber essential service, viral news, funny news, indian express Omar Abdullah’s latest social media post on lockdown left Twitterati in splits. (Omar Abdullah/ Twitter)

Many are finding solace in humour during the three-week lockdown in India, and since his release National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has been tickling the funny bone of people often with his “tips on surviving quarantine or a lockdown”. Now Abdullah has shared a bitmoji of himself and a message that jokingly says barbers should be an ‘essential service’ .

The message that the National Conference leader shared read: “Govt should add barbers to essential service list, otherwise after quarantine there will be Omar Abdullah in every house [sic].” It was a reference to his long beard that grew while he was in captivity following the abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution, creating a buzz on social media.

After his release, the National Conference leader also shared an image of himself along with his parents. While many agreed with the  statement on barbers, others said beards are cool.

Surprisngly, Abdullah’s joke is not restricted to just the virtual world. In Chandigarh, many VIPs bombarded the UT officers for curfew exemption for reasons like allowing a pass to vendor making fresh fruit juice, taking dogs out for a stroll and allowing their barbers to come to their residence.

Following his release after seven months, Abdullah took to social media to share some jokes to help people get through these trying times. Earlier this week, the politician had shared another meme featuring him.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 28: Latest News

Advertisement