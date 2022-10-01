‘It’s Garba night for PV Sindhu’: Olympic medallist grooves with Anju Bobby George, Trupti Murgunde

Amid Navratri celebrations, Garba performances from different parts of the country have been adding vigour and enthusiasm. From Mumbai’s local train to a massive circle in Vadodara, Garba performances have been leaving netizens amazed.

Meanwhile, sportspersons are also enjoying their Garba moments. From shuttlers P V Sindhu and Trupti Murgunde to legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George, players were seen tapping to Garba beats. In a video shared by Sports Authority of India on Instagram, the trio was seen performing Garba on stage with others in Ahmedabad. A massive crowd is also seen being entertained by their performances.

“It’s GARBA night for @pvsindhu1 Scintillating SINDHU✨ clicked amidst #navratri2022 celebrations in Ahmedabad Look at her enjoying garba with ace athletes @anjubgeorge and @trupti.murgunde #36thNationalGames #NationalGames2022,” read the caption of the post.

Watch the video here:

The clip has struck a chord among netizens and many users showered love for the post. A user commented, “Women’s of culture.” The short clip shared on Saturday has amassed more than 1,31,000 views on Instagram.

The pompous celebration was a part of the inauguration of the 36th National Games by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday. Olympic medallist Sindhu, World Championship medallist Anju Bobby George along with other eminent sports personalities witnessed Modi placing the Torch on the podium.