Watch: Olive Ridleys arrive at Odisha coast for mass nesting, spectacular sight warms hearts online

As the temperature starts to get warmer, it’s again that time of the year when an enormous number of Olive Ridley turtles reach the coast of Odisha. After a long journey, all the way from the Indian Ocean, the turtles take rest for some days after burying the eggs. Now, videos of the guests arriving in huge numbers have got netizens delighted.

The arrival of the endangered species of sea turtles, that settle in the Gahirmatha and Rushikulya rookeries in the eastern state to lay their eggs in the sand, is a joyous moment for conservationists. Now, videos posted by the forest officials to mark the “arribada” or mass nesting in Gahirmatha on early Saturday have also got them thrilled.

“Although 2022 arribada is the most delayed mass nesting recorded in Gahirmatha, the staff have estimated around 2.45 lakh Olive Ridleys in Nasi-2 last night which is one of the highest count for the first day,” IFS officer Susanta Nanda from Odisha explained.

Although 2022 arribada is the most delayed mass nesting recorded in Gahirmatha, the staff have estimated around 2.45 lakh Olive Ridleys in Nasi-2 last night which is one of the highest count for the first day. pic.twitter.com/gcYl5i0ZwU — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 26, 2022

Arribada, a Spanish term, which literally means arrival by the sea, connotes a synchronised mass nesting of the turtles during which thousands of females come ashore to lay eggs, preferably at night to prevent predator attacks.

“The beach taken over by 2.45 lakh visiting mothers in their annual sojourn. Staff extending Z++ protection to the foreign guests,” Nanda added in another video.

After laying their eggs in the sand burrows, the mothers packs down the sand and returns to the water to rest. Once a nest has been laid, the female turtles never returns to it. Nanda shared another video showing the mothers leaving “with a guard of honour given by the green warriors”.

Depending upon various factors, mostly the temperature, the incubation period for turtle eggs may vary from region to regions. Usually in India, the hatchlings start appearing by May and baby turtles are seen making their way back into the sea.

People on social media were delighted to see the videos and celebrated the news, hoping that the eggs remain safe and babies find a smooth passage later.

Arribada, an unique phenomenon of mass nesting of Olive Ridley Turtles begins in Gahirmatha, Odisha. Kudos to our green soldiers who tirelessly work to get this wonder of nature gets displayed disturbance free. @jd_pati pic.twitter.com/NRGDIunybO — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) March 26, 2022

What an amazing sight 🐢🐢🐢 — Arpita 🇮🇳 (@arpita_dg) March 26, 2022

Hats off for the conservation efforts — KANNAN S (@KANNANS98336530) March 26, 2022

All staff members are getting millions of blessings too..#humanity #mankind — Sumti Jain (@sumtijain26) March 26, 2022

shows that the sea is still a bit healthy for them to have survived the year and come back

that pollution and any skewed prey-predator ratio is not destroying their numbers is a good sign too — सप्तगिरि🇮🇳 (@SSSIndore) March 26, 2022

Wonderful Odisha — Nihar Panda 🇮🇳 (@niharpandagenii) March 26, 2022