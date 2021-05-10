Watch: 1.48 crore Olive Ridley turtles hatch in Odisha’s Gahirmatha beach

This year, around 3.49 lakh female turtles turned up for mass nesting, which is also called 'arribada'.

Around 1.48 crore baby Olive Ridley turtles hatched at Gahirmatha beach in Odisha, officials told news agency PTI on May 8. The uninhabited island was witness to a rare natural occurrence — the birth of baby turtles without their mothers.

Several pictures and videos of the baby turtles breaking out of their eggshells and making their way into the sea are now widely shared on social media. “A total of 1.48 crore of baby turtles have broken out of eggshells to mingle in the Gahirmatha seawaters till Thursday, marking the grand culmination of the annual sojourn of Olive Ridley sea turtles to this unmanned Gahirmatha Island,” Bikash Ranjan Dash, the Divisional Forest Officer of Bhitarkanika Mangrove (Wildlife) told the news agency.

Around 2.98 lakh nests were dug by female turtles to lay eggs at the Nasi-ii Island, close to defence installation at the Wheelers’ Island, Dash said, adding that round-the-clock vigil is being maintained to ensure the safety of the newborns.

The turtles reportedly began hatching on April 25 and the process has now almost come to an end. After emerging from the nests, the baby turtles loiter on the beach for an hour or so before starting their journey towards the sea, he added.

Millions of hatchlings of Olive Ridley at Gahiramatha, Odisha taking the 1st steps to their home. This pageant will continue for few more days. Unparalleled scene of nature’s beauty.And after years, some will return to the same spot for lying eggs. Amazing nature🙏 pic.twitter.com/WMFpLv9ev2 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 5, 2021

According to PTI, the Gahirmatha beach is regarded as one of the largest breeding grounds for the turtle species, which is listed as endangered.

This year, around 3.49 lakh female turtles turned up for mass nesting, which is also called ‘arribada’.

Travelling 1000s of km, Olive Ridley comes to lay eggs in 2 rookeries of Odisha. In Gahiramatha, 4 lakhs of them, each laying more than 100 laid eggs. Here they go. More than 40M new lives to Bay of Bengal.Salutations to the frontline staff, for protecting these annual guests 🙏 pic.twitter.com/82Ap8zpTT1 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 5, 2021

Olive Ridley sea turtle also, commonly known as the Pacific Ridley sea turtle are the second-smallest and most abundant of all sea turtles found in the world. They are primarily found in warm and tropical waters, in the Pacific and Indian Oceans, and also in the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean

(With inputs from PTI)