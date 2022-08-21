scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Watch: Elderly woman breaks Dahi Handi

Dahi Handi is traditionally celebrated a day after Krishna Janmashtami.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Priyanka Chaturvedi Dahi Handi, Old woman breaks Dahi Handi on head, Viral video old woman breaks Dahi handi, Dahi handi video 2022, Indian ExpressThis year Dahi Handi is being celebrated after a gap of two years as the Covid-19 restrictions are finally lifted.

Usually, youths form human pyramids to break dahi handis. However, a video going viral on social media shows that the traditional sport is equally cherished by the elderly. The video that was posted on Twitter by Shiv Sena politician Priyanka Chaturvedi, who is currently serving as a Member of Rajya Sabha, shows an elderly woman climbing on top of a human pyramid and breaking the clay pot that was hung from a rope.

What makes the video even more special is that the elderly woman, dressed in a sari, breaks the claypot with her head as the crowd cheers her before she safely climbs down.

While sharing the video, Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote, “Age is only a number we count until we’re old enough to know it doesn’t count ~ Katrina Mayer. This video proves that! #DahiHandifestival is truly all encompassing.” A Twitter user commented on her post, “Awesome 😎Just think the level of pleasure they are getting on that particular moment.”

In the festival of Dahi Handi, groups of people make a human pyramid to break high-hanging clay pots that contain yoghurt and buttermilk. Dahi Handi, which is associated with Hindu god Krishna who ‘stole’ butter from his neighbours, is often treated as a competitive sport. It is traditionally celebrated a day after Krishna Janmashtami. This year, in most places it is being celebrated after a gap of two years as most Covid-19 restrictions have been finally lifted.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 04:11:38 pm
