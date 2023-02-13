scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Elderly woman aces rope cycling, watch the thrilling video here

The woman in the video is said to be 67 years old.

old woman rope cycling
When one thinks of adventure sports like rope cycling, one thinks of young people who are on the lookout for an adrenaline rush. However, an elderly woman is challenging this ageist perception as one of her videos of masterfully acing rope cycling is going viral.

The video shared online by Instagram user Shy Nu (@yathrikan_200) shows the elderly woman, clad in a saree, unflinchingly riding the rope cycle as if it is the most casual thing in the world.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shy Nu (@yathrikan_200)

This video was captioned, “എനിക് പേടിയൊന്നുമില്ല മോനെ ഞാൻ ചവിട്ടും സൈക്കിൾ എന്റെ കൂടെ നീ വന്നാൽ മതി 67 വയസിൽ തന്റെ ആഗ്രഹം സഫലമാക്കാൻ ആ അമ്മ ഞങ്ങളുടെ അടുത്തേക്ക് എത്തി 💚ഞങ്ങൾ അത് നിറവേറ്റി കൊടുത്തു💚💚💚.” It loosely translates to, “I’m not afraid son, I’ll ride the cycle. You just come with me. At the age of 67 that mother came to us to fulfill her wish 💚We fulfilled it 💚💚.”

This is not the only video that shows elderly people indulging in stunts. In July 2018, a video of an old man performing bike stunts had gone viral. The video shows the old man riding his two-wheeler without as much as touching the handle. He not only stands upright on the moving bike but also flaunts some dance moves as he switches positions on the bike.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 08:45 IST
