Saturday, September 11, 2021
Video of groom drinking milk with cockroach in it show goes viral, netizens wonder ‘why’

The bizarre clip doing rounds featuring Karanvir Bohra and Sriti Jha is from a 2011-13 show ‘Dil Se Di Dua….Saubhagyavati Bhava’.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 11, 2021 1:08:35 pm
Although the show ended years ago, the viral clip has renewed interest among desi audience.

There is no dearth of content on Indian television shows that make very little sense to most audience. Time and again, such bizarre clips have resurfaced online, leaving netizens shocked. The latest one that is going viral shows a groom drinking milk ‘with a cockroach’ in it!

The clip shows a bride being startled by the insect. Her husband steps in to punish the cockroach that scared his wife. However, what he did next, not only caused his wife to faint but also left netizens squeamish.

ALSO READ |‘When you accidentally get married’: Clip from Indian tv show leaves netizens amused

The groom spotted a glass of milk in the room and went forward to put the insect inside, and drank all of it.

The bizarre clip doing rounds featuring Karanvir Bohra and Sriti Jha is from a show ‘Dil Se Di Dua….Saubhagyavati Bhava’. The story revolved around the couple — a middle-class girl, Jahnvi, who married a rich man Viraj Dobriyal. The show dealt with an overtly possessive and abusive husband, and his wife who had no way out.

Although the topic may have been series, the bizarre scene got everyone laughing out loud online. As the clip went viral, netizens couldn’t believe their eyes and many wondered how to unsee it, while others tried to find some logical explanation behind the scene.

