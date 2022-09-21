scorecardresearch
Watch: Old man’s portable solar-powered fan keeps him cool as he goes about the day

The fan installed on a helmet is powered by a solar panel.

Lakhimpur Kheri, Sadhu wears portable fan on head, 77 year old creates solar powered portable fan, 77 year old UP man makes wearable fan, UP man invents wearable solar fan, solar fan viral jugaad video, Indian expressLalluram was prompted to make one such invention as he fell sick after being exposed to high temperatures.

Time and again Indians have proved to be masters of jugaad or improvised innovation— from inventing small devices like fruit picking tools to making full-fledged vehicles. Like most inventions, these creations were made as a solution to persisting problems.

Lalluram, a 77-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, was prompted to make one such invention as he fell sick after being exposed to high temperatures. India Today reported Lalluram, who earns his livelihood by vending flowers, created a portable fan in an attempt to stay cool as he goes about his day in the hot summer season.

ALSO READ |IAS officer shares video of ‘desi innovation for recycling garments’

According to Lalluram, he made the fan after borrowing its parts from different people. The innovative fan is attached to a helmet and is powered by a solar panel. A video of Lalluram’s innovation is going viral across social media platforms.

In the video, Lalluram explains that the intensity of the fan perched on his head depends on the sun’s rays—the hotter the sun is, the faster the fan. He adds that the fan does not work in shade.

The netizens are in awe of Lalluram’s innovation. Commenting on his video, a Twitter user wrote, “This is called innovation without harming the nature.”.

However, many people wondered if the weight of the fan and the solar panel makes it hard for Lalluram to carry it. Echoing this view, a Twitter user wrote, “Ingenious invention. Just wondering the load on the head is worth the cooling relief?”.

