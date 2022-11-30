scorecardresearch
‘Legendary’: Old Jackie Shroff video on importance of planting trees triggers laugher

While Jackie Shroff's way of speaking tickled the funny bones of netizens, he managed to raise pertinent questions about the climate crisis.

Jackie Shroff talks about climate change, Jackie Shroff funny video, Jackie Shroff about planting trees, indian expressAfter planting several tree saplings, the actor spoke to the media with honesty and humour.

Amid the climate crisis in different parts of the world, an old video of Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff addressing the media about after a tree plantation drive in Maharashtra has resurfaced triggering a laughter riot online.

After planting several tree saplings, the actor spoke to the media with honesty and humour. In the clip, he is heard saying that he did not plant trees for fame, whether it be in India or elsewhere in the world.

“Its everyone’s responsibility to plant trees, do it. Otherwise, go and die soon. It is going to happen. Think about your kids and their kids…Think about it, leave something good for them. Food, water, air should be proper..so that the pressure on other people will be less…That’s what I am saying. I do not know how to explain,” he says in Hindi.

While his way of speaking tickled the funny bones of netizens, he managed to raise pertinent questions about the climate crisis. Several internet users were amused by the actor’s words. A user said the video was captured from Lonavala in 2019. The comment read, “I’m the guy Jackie is talking to on his right. Blue shirt and specs. This was shot in Lonavala over three years ago and Jackie Shroff was at his candid best. He & Kajol came for a tree plantation drive there and Jackie was totally covered in mud by the end of the event.”

Another user wrote, “Environment friendly practices can be THIS simple.” A third user commented, “Ravi Shastri Of Bollywood.”

Since being shared on Monday, the clip has amassed more than 7,54,000 views on Twitter. “Greta Thunberg who?” read the caption of the clip.

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 08:09:48 pm
