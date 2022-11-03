Injured and stranded during cyclone in 2017, TN forest officials prepare to release ‘Okhi’ the vulture

Cyclone Ockhi had wreaked a havoc in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu and coastal Kerala and Lakshadweep in 2017. While several people were killed in the cyclone, it had adversely impacted the animals and birds.

A vulture, ‘Okhi’, had got stranded in Tamil Nadu and could not fly back. However, the forest department came to its rescue and helped it undergo rehabilitation for years. Now, the migratory Cinereous vulture has set out for Rajasthan. Thanks to the officials. The vulture boarded an Air India flight Thursday and Indian Administrative Service officer Supriya Sahu shared the clip on Twitter.

The clip showed the bird being carried into the aircraft inside a well-protected cage. Sahu also shared a photograph of the vulture.

Sharing the heartwarming real life story of a beautiful vulture”Okhi” & his incredible journey from Tamil Nadu to Rajasthan.”Okhi”a migratory Cinereous vulture was injured in Okhi Cyclone in 2017 & could not fly back.Our Okhi flew @airindiain early morning today for rewilding pic.twitter.com/yqVbdE1ZKR — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) November 3, 2022

A report by The Federal said the vulture was stranded at Asaripallam, near Nagercoil and was treated by veterinarians, later taken to Udayagiri Biodiversity Park in Udayagiri Fort, Nagercoil. Before releasing it into the wild, the vulture has been taken to the Keru site in the Machia Biological Park in Rajasthan.

“The Keru site is actually a cattle dumping site. So, naturally, thousands of vulture species feed on those cattle. At least some 40 to 50 cinereous vultures are found there,” M Ilayaraja, district forest officer of Kanyakumari, told The Federal.

“Mingling with other vultures will help the bird develop its skills and adapt to life in a forest. Until then, for at least two months, it will be monitored. During this period, it will also be able to adapt to the weather of the region. This is what we call a soft release,” said Ilayaraja.