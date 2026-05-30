Mumbai Police serve an Off Campus-inspired helmet reminder: ‘Safety is always big Deal’

The references did not stop there. In the caption, Mumbai Police wrote, "Safety is always a big 'Deal'. One move can change the game," a nod to The Deal

Amazon Prime’s new show, ‘Off Campus’ is topping charts and dominating online conversations. The teen romance drama has quickly become one of the platform’s most-watched shows, and its popularity appears to be spreading far beyond streaming audiences. Even the Mumbai Police has jumped on the bandwagon, using the show’s theme and references to deliver a public safety announcement (PSA).

The Mumbai Police have recently shared a poster inspired by Off Campus on Instagram. The image featured the show’s lead couple, Graham Garrett (Belmont Cameli) and Hannah Wells (Ella Bright), in a side-by-side collage. The text on the poster read: “Off Campus or on the ice, helmet always comes first.”