Mumbai Police serve an Off Campus-inspired helmet reminder: ‘Safety is always big Deal’

Amazon Prime’s new show, ‘Off Campus’ is topping charts and dominating online conversations. The teen romance drama has quickly become one of the platform’s most-watched shows, and its popularity appears to be spreading far beyond streaming audiences. Even the Mumbai Police has jumped on the bandwagon, using the show’s theme and references to deliver a public safety announcement (PSA).
The Mumbai Police have recently shared a poster inspired by Off Campus on Instagram. The image featured the show’s lead couple, Graham Garrett (Belmont Cameli) and Hannah Wells (Ella Bright), in a side-by-side collage. The text on the poster read: “Off Campus or on the ice, helmet always comes first.”
The references did not stop there. In the caption, Mumbai Police wrote, “Safety is always a big ‘Deal’. One move can change the game,” a nod to The Deal, the first book in author Elle Kennedy’s bestselling series on which Off Campus is based.
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The post quickly went viral, with social media users applauding the creative approach. Prime Video India commented, “Crossover of the year,” while creator and actor Prajakta Koli wrote, “10/10 to the person running this account!”
Another user commented, “The person running this account, we see you diva.” A third added, “Kudos to Mumbai Police for educating the nation in the language of the internet.”
A fourth joked, “We got Off Campus x Mumbai Police before GTA 6.”
The show’s success has also turned its lead actors into overnight stars. Both Belmont Cameli and Ella Bright have been making appearances on talk shows to discuss the series. During one such appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Bright revealed that there was a reason her character spent a significant portion of the show wearing a helmet.
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“Hannah looks super cool doing it. Safety first,” Bright said.