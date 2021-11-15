Odisha woman bequeaths property, gold worth Rs 1 cr to rickshaw puller

The turn of events in a rickshaw puller’s life has proven that dedication and selfless service never goes unreciprocated. Budha Samal and his family came to the aid of 63-year-old Minati Patnaik when she lost her husband and daughter within a year. In a show of gratitude, the elderly woman has now donated her property and belongings, worth about Rs 1 crore, to the rickshaw puller, reported ANI.

Patnaik would have been left alone after her family members passed away had it not been for the loyal rickshaw puller and his family. “After my husband and daughter died in quick succession, Budha Samal and his family have been taking care of me so I am giving him my properties,” ANI quoted Minati Patnaik as saying. She has now named the man in her will and bequeathed her two-storey house, gold ornaments etc.

Wealth and riches mean nothing to Patnaik, who said that she wants to thank Budha for his service of 25 years. “I decided to legally donate everything to Budha and his family so that no one harasses them after my death. He used to drive my daughter to Ravenshaw College.

He was the family’s rickshaw puller. My trust in him and his dedication to me and my family earned him the reward, and I did not do them any great service by giving them my property. They deserve it,” the woman said. Budha, meanwhile, has said that he will continue helping his benefactor.

Many on social media have welcomed the woman’s decision, saying it shows that relationships are valued over money. The ANI tweet has garnered 2,004 likes and a Twitter user commented, “It shows good deeds always return to you.”

Another Twitter handle, Proud Indian’s tweet read, “One of my known whose both kids r settled abroad, has gifted his properties worth Rs 4 cr to a domestic servant family taking care of them. His kids too have consented to this arrangement. Relationship is valued way above value of properties (sic).”

