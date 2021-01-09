Odisha transport dept changes bus timings to help boy reach school on time

The boy said he was unable to reach school on time after the bus timings changed. (Source: crutbbsr/Facebook, Pixabay)

It all started when a student in Odisha took to Twitter to draw attention of the state transport department how the changed schedule of bus services is making him late for school every day. Sai Anwesh Amrutam Pradhan, a student of MBS Public School in Bhubaneswar, in his complaint, stated that while the reporting time at school is 7:30 am, the first bus on Route No-13 leaves at 7:40 AM from Lingipur.

Tagging the Capital Region Urban Transport Bhubaneswar (CRUT)and its Managing Director, IPS officer Arun Bothra, on Twitter, he stressed he is “facing a lot of problem” and will be “grateful” if they can take some immediate action.

In a matter of a few hours, CRUT and Bothra responded positively to Anwesh’s plea, earning plaudits online.

I want to state that I am a student of MBS public school, Bhubaneswar. I use Mo Bus as my daily transportation means to go to school. Nowadays the timing of the buses are changed. — Sai Anwesh Amrutam Pradhan (@AnweshSai) January 8, 2021

The Mo Bus services, which were rolled out as a part of state government-owned Capital Region Urban Transport’s (CRUT) ‘City Bus Modernisation’ programme, earlier this week had announced a change in his time-table, which affected the student.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the transport department replied to the student to see if it’s feasible to keep his request.

Good Morning! Sai, we have noted your request and shared with the department concerned to see the feasibility. — Capital Region Urban Transport (@CRUT_BBSR) January 9, 2021

Managing Director of CRUT, IPS officer Bothra, confirmed on Twitter that the timings will be changed. “Mo Bus moves with love of commuters like you. The timing of your bus will be changed from Monday. The first bus will start at 7 AM. You won’t be late for school,” the officer said online.

Dear Sai#MoBus moves with love of commuters like you. The timing of your bus will be changed from Monday. The first bus will start at 7 AM. You won’t be late for school. With affection from entire team of @CRUT_BBSR. https://t.co/kimd85bXIg — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) January 9, 2021

The prompt response by the IPS officer and the transport department earned plaudits online.

