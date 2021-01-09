Odisha transport dept changes bus timings to help boy reach school on time

It all started when a student in Odisha took to Twitter to draw attention of the state transport department how the changed schedule of bus services is making him late for school every day. Sai Anwesh Amrutam Pradhan, a student of MBS Public School in Bhubaneswar, in his complaint, stated that while the reporting time at school is 7:30 am, the first bus on Route No-13 leaves at 7:40 AM from Lingipur.
Tagging the Capital Region Urban Transport Bhubaneswar (CRUT)and its Managing Director, IPS officer Arun Bothra, on Twitter, he stressed he is “facing a lot of problem” and will be “grateful” if they can take some immediate action.
In a matter of a few hours, CRUT and Bothra responded positively to Anwesh’s plea, earning plaudits online.
The Mo Bus services, which were rolled out as a part of state government-owned Capital Region Urban Transport’s (CRUT) ‘City Bus Modernisation’ programme, earlier this week had announced a change in his time-table, which affected the student.
Taking cognizance of the matter, the transport department replied to the student to see if it’s feasible to keep his request.
The prompt response by the IPS officer and the transport department earned plaudits online.
