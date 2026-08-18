Odisha techie quit 14-year career, his mushroom farm makes Rs 19 lakh a month

The mushroom facility produces between 500 and 600 kg of mushrooms every day (Photo: @manas_muduli/X)

After spending 14 years working with leading information technology firms, Vikramdev Mohapatra decided to leave his corporate career and return to his roots. The BTech graduate from Odisha has emerged as a rural entrepreneur, running a mushroom production and processing unit in Nabarangpur and generating monthly revenue of Rs 16-19 lakh.

Mohapatra’s venture has not only marked a shift from a salaried IT career to agriculture but has also turned him into a job creator in his community. His unit currently employs 18 women and six men, a report in the Times of India said.

The mushroom facility produces between 500 and 600 kg of mushrooms every day, translating to an estimated monthly production of 15-18 tonnes. The produce is supplied to markets in Brahmapur and Bhubaneswar, the report added.