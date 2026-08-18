Odisha techie quit 14-year career, his mushroom farm makes Rs 19 lakh a month

After spending 14 years working with leading information technology firms, Vikramdev Mohapatra decided to leave his corporate career and return to his roots. The BTech graduate from Odisha has emerged as a rural entrepreneur, running a mushroom production and processing unit in Nabarangpur and generating monthly revenue of Rs 16-19 lakh.
Mohapatra’s venture has not only marked a shift from a salaried IT career to agriculture but has also turned him into a job creator in his community. His unit currently employs 18 women and six men, a report in the Times of India said.
The mushroom facility produces between 500 and 600 kg of mushrooms every day, translating to an estimated monthly production of 15-18 tonnes. The produce is supplied to markets in Brahmapur and Bhubaneswar, the report added.
The mushrooms are cultivated throughout the year, allowing the enterprise to maintain a steady supply and revenue stream. With the produce sold at approximately Rs 100-110 per kg, the unit generates monthly revenue in the Rs 16- 19 lakh range. According to the details shared about the enterprise, Mohapatra earns more than Rs 10 lakh a month from the venture.
The project involved an investment of around Rs 2.56 crore. A significant portion of the investment was supported through a government subsidy of approximately Rs 97 lakh under the Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyog Yojana.
From a BTech software engineer to a full-time farmer earning over ₹10 lakh a month.
Meet Vikramdev Mohapatra from Nabarangpur, Odisha. After working with top IT firms for 14 years, he returned to his roots and set up a commercial mushroom production and processing unit.
Today,… pic.twitter.com/2Bb831Ohol
— Manas Muduli (@manas_muduli) August 15, 2026
Mohapatra’s journey has garnered attention on social media, prompting a wave of reactions. “Idea worth appreciating and emulating ! If we can have 20 such entrepreneurs to start with, it would be a massive change,” an X user wrote.
“Dedication,Determination,Fearlessness,Never give up attitude…….True Example,” another user commented. “We need more such stories of entrepreneurs in Odisha,” a third user reacted.