‘Necessity is the mother of inventions’: Odisha farmer’s solar car gets thumbs-up online

A farmer from Odisha has grabbed the attention of people on social media with his electric four-wheeler that runs on a solar-powered battery.

Sushil Agarwal from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district had built a four-wheeler powered by an 850 Watts motor and 100 Ah/ 54 Volts of battery. When fully charged, the vehicle can reportedly travel up to 300 km.

Agarwal told news agency ANI that he built the car inside a workshop at his home during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“I was at my home when the lockdown restrictions were imposed. I knew soon the fuel prices will shoot up once the lockdown restrictions will be lifted. So I decided to build my own car which could also keep me occupied,” said Agarwal.

“All the work on this vehicle including motor winding, electrical fitting and chassis work were done in my workshop with the help of two other mechanics and a friend who advised me on electric works,” he added.

The solar-powered battery takes around 8 and a half hours to be fully charged. “It is a slow charging battery. Such batteries have a long life, it will last 10 years,” Agarwal added.

(With inputs from ANI)