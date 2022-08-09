scorecardresearch
With dhol beats and procession, Odisha family performs last rites of pet dog. Watch video

A video of the funeral procession shows the deceased pet being transported on a vehicle decked with flowers.

August 9, 2022 2:00:14 pm
last rites for pet dog, funeral procession for pet dog, pet dog funeral in Odisha, Paralakhemundi, pet dog funeral video, indian expressA family in Odisha's Paralakhemundi bid a tearful goodbye to their pet dog Anjali, who had lived with them for 17 years, by performing its last rites on Monday.

Most people can’t stand the thought of losing their pets. The longer they have spent with the pet, the harder it becomes to cope with the loss.

A family in Odisha’s Paralakhemundi bid a tearful goodbye to their pet dog Anjali, who had lived with them for 17 years, by performing its last rites on Monday. The rituals were performed adhering to traditional customs followed after the demise of family members. The pet’s owner Tunnu Gouda , arranged a funeral procession  accompanied by dhol beats for his pet, according to a tweet by news agency ANI.

A video of the funeral procession and last rites was also shared by ANI. The clip shows the deceased pet being transported on a vehicle decked with flowers that also displays a photograph of Anjali. Several people are seen accompanying the vehicle as it rains. Later, Anjali’s body is carried to the funeral site by a man who also performs the last rites.

Watch the video here:

“Odisha: A family in Paralakhemundi bid a tearful goodbye to their pet dog, Anjali, & performed its last rites as per traditional rituals yesterday when it died after being with them for 17 yrs. Owner of the dog, Tunnu Gouda also took out a funeral procession for his pet,” ANI tweeted.

The video captured hearts online and prayers for the dog and the family poured in the comments section. “17 years as a dog is almost as old as a 120 year old person . God bless the dog and the pet parent,” commented a user.

Last year, a man from Andhra Pradesh erected a bronze statue for his pet dog on its fifth death anniversary. Sunkara Jnana Prakasa Rao and his family, based in Krishna district, took care of the dog for more than nine years before its demise, according to ANI.

